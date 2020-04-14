Managing stress levels during the coronavirus pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stress, anxiety, and fear have been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC, fear, and anxiety about COVID-19 is overwhelming — especially for those who are at higher risk for the virus. This includes older people, those with chronic diseases, health care workers and first responders.

Dr. Toyosi Okurounmu, the chief medical officer with UnitedHealthcare of Georgia, talked with 41NBC about ways to manage and cope with anxiety or negative feelings.

“In this period of time, it is helpful to think about your community, your family and people that you need to reconnect with,” Okurounmu said.

Experts suggest establishing a routine and being compassionate with yourself and others could help manage stress, anxiety, and fear.