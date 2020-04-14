Mercer University reschedules graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University announced that they rescheduled 2020 graduation ceremonies until August. This is according to a news release from Mercer University on Tuesday.
Graduation dates and venues
- For those of graduating from the School of Law, the commencement celebration happens on Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. in Hawkins Arena on the Macon campus.
- For those graduating from the Macon programs, other than law and medicine, the commencement celebration happens on Saturday, August 8, in Hawkins Arena. Times will be announced in a few weeks.
- The traditional baccalaureate service happens on Friday, August 7, at 6 p.m. in Willingham Auditorium on the Macon campus.
- For those graduating from Atlanta programs, the commencement celebration happens on Sunday, August 9, at 3 p.m. in the Infinite Energy Center in Gwinnett County.
- The School of Medicine will conduct its commencement ceremony virtually on its originally scheduled date of May 2, since so many of its graduates must depart soon thereafter for residency programs around the country.