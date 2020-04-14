Middle Georgia Regional Airport getting more than $1M via CARES Act

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s Middle Georgia Regional Airport will receive $1,063,492 from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Stability Act Congress passed last month.

The aid is part of $411 million being distributed to airports across Georgia, including $338 million to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International, according to a news release from Jenni Sweat, the Deputy Press Secretary for U.S. Senator David Perdue.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded about $10 billion worth of grants to airports across the country to replace lost revenue and support airport operations and services.

“As home to the world’s busiest airport, Georgia has been particularly hard-hit by reduced air travel,” Senator Perdue said. “Declining revenues are forcing airports to choose between paying their bills and making payroll. The CARES Act funding, in addition to targeted assistance for domestic airlines, will help shore up this strategic industry and save thousands of quality jobs.”

U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler mentioned several state events that make Georgia a “travel destination” for many, including Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival.

“As a hub for tourism and home to the busiest airport in the nation, Georgia has been hit hard by the dramatic decrease in air travel due to the coronavirus,” Senator Loeffler said. “These grants will help Georgia airports maintain their crucial operations, pay employees and ensure they’ll be ready to operate at full capacity when it’s safe for all of us to travel again.”

Baldwin County Regional Airport in Milledgeville will receive $69,000.

Macon Downtown Airport, Cochran Airport, W H ‘ Bud’ Barron Airport in Dublin, Heart of Georgia Regional Airport in Eastman and Perry-Houston County Airport in Perry will receive $30,000 each.

Kaolin Field in Sandersville and Telfair-Wheeler Airport in McRae-Helena will each receive $20,000.

Dr. C P Savage Sr. Airport in Montezuma will receive $1,000.