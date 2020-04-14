National Weather Service confirms major tornado in Upson County

UPSON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The National Weather Service in Peachtree City performed a storm survey in Upson County Tuesday. Crews surveyed damage caused by a tornado that touched down in the early morning hours Monday.

The NWS confirms that the tornado was likely an EF-3 tornado that was over half a mile wide. EF-3 means that the tornado likely had winds that maxed out around 136-165 mph.

This is just a preliminary report and we will update when the official report is released.