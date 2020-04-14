Publix store on Tom Hill set to close

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Publix store on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard is closing its doors.

Nicole Krauss with Publix said in an email Tuesday it wasn’t an easy decision to close the location, but employees can relocate to the new store off Thomaston Road when it opens.

She adds that the Thomaston Road location, which is under construction, is not a “relocation” of the store on Tom Hill.

The Tom Hill store, located inside the Rivergate Shopping Center, is four miles away from Publix at Bass Plantation (on Bowman Road.) The new store being built on Thomaston Road is about eight miles away from the Tom Hill location.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Krauss says there’s no confirmed date for when the Tom Hill store will close.