Quiet weather here to stay

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After an active Monday, our weather pattern calms down for the rest of the work week.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Cooler air settles in this evening and by tomorrow morning lows will bottom out in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

TOMORROW.

We will see plenty of sunshine again for the middle day of the work week. The sunshine will be combined with cooler afternoon temperatures as highs will top out in the low 70’s. Overnight lows fall into the low 40’s.

EXTENDED.

We stay mostly dry through Friday before a few showers move in late in the evening. Scattered showers are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

