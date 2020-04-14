WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Some Warner Robins residents say they want speeding in their neighborhood to stop. Cheryl Wilhelm lives in Pioneer Acres neighborhood. She says danger lies just steps away from her door.

“The speed limit is 25mph but normally you see people going 35, 40,” said Wilhelm.

She says since living in the subdivision, her property has been damaged multiple times.

“My mailbox has been knocked down twice, two vehicle came around- this is a different time- came too fast and actually went into the drainage ditch and knocked out my concrete wall,” shared Wilhelm.

41NBC also spoke to a retired veteran, Harrel Strickland, who also lives in Pioneer Acres. Strickland says the subdivision doesn’t have any side walks for him to walk his dog, so he doesn’t feel safe.

“It’s difficult to get out and do anything because they just speed, they don’t slow down for nothing,” said Strickland.

He explains how speeding and traffic got worse, when drivers began using the neighborhood as a cut through to Highway 41 and Lake Joy Road.

Wilhelm said the county put down sensors to measure a drivers speed last spring, but the speeding continued. Both neighbors say they called the Sheriffs Office about the problem.

“They told me they can’t sit on private property and monitor,” shared Strickland.

Residents have their own suggestions. Some say there should be a speed limit decrease from 25mph to 15mph. Others would like to see a camera installed for police to monitor the issue.

We reached out to the Houston County Commissioners office who said this is a law enforcement issue. We then reached out to the Sheriff’s Office, and received no response.