Rutland’s Jamarco Hughes prepping for next level

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jamarco Hughes played baseball, basketball and football for the Rutland Hurricanes, but he’s looking to play college football once he graduates.

The senior played both wide receiver and safety for the Canes. He was named to the All-Region Second Team after just one year of playing football, and All-Region First Team in basketball.

So far, Jamarco’s gotten offers to play football at Gordon State College, Kennesaw State and North Carolina Wesleyan.

He hasn’t committed anywhere just yet. But in the meantime, he’s been working out nearly every day. He’s also focused on various aspects of his game and staying in shape.

Here’s Jamarco on how the schools he did get offers from fit his particular playing style.

JAMARCO HUGHES

“As far as how they fit my style. Their style of play works best for how I like to play. I like to play free, so I can just roam as far as playing safety. And receiver, whatever they put me in, I’ll be good.”

Jamarco also touched on a few of his goals for the next level.

“One of my main goals as far as getting to the next level is just being able to showcase my talent. Be around better competition so I can prove that I can play at the next level.”