UPDATE (Tuesday, April 14 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/14/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 14,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

14,223 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1774 57 Dougherty 1286 78 Dekalb 1067 15 Cobb 874 39 Gwinnett 794 26 Clayton 427 12 Hall 339 0 Henry 302 4 Sumter 265 11 Lee 257 15 Carroll 230 6 Bartow 224 17 Cherokee 211 7 Douglas 184 5 Muscogee 172 4 Chatham 156 5 Richmond 156 7 Mitchell 151 15 Forsyth 148 5 Houston 136 9 Early 132 6 Terrell 129 11 Coweta 126 2 Randolph 126 6 Upson 124 3 Floyd 119 6 Fayette 112 5 Paulding 108 4 Rockdale 104 4 Worth 98 4 Clarke 95 12 Newton 95 3 Colquitt 88 5 Spalding 82 4 Bibb 81 1 Crisp 80 1 Thomas 79 4 Columbia 74 0 Lowndes 67 3 Tift 67 1 Troup 65 3 Coffee 64 3 Ware 61 4 Baldwin 60 2 Barrow 58 3 Calhoun 53 2 Dooly 51 2 Walton 48 2 Macon 45 0 Pierce 45 2 Gordon 44 3 Decatur 42 0 Oconee 41 0 Turner 41 1 Glynn 38 0 Laurens 35 1 Butts 34 0 Dawson 32 2 Jackson 32 1 Bryan 30 2 Greene 30 1 Whitfield 29 3 Burke 28 2 Mcduffie 28 2 Wilcox 28 0 Polk 25 0 Effingham 24 1 Meriwether 24 0 Peach 24 2 Harris 23 1 Camden 22 0 Washington 22 0 Habersham 21 1 Johnson 20 1 Lamar 20 0 Liberty 20 0 Pike 20 0 Stephens 20 0 Brooks 19 1 Bulloch 19 1 Haralson 19 1 Grady 18 0 Oglethorpe 18 1 Baker 16 2 Clay 16 1 Marion 16 0 Seminole 16 1 Dodge 15 0 Miller 15 0 Morgan 15 0 Murray 15 0 Bacon 14 0 Catoosa 14 0 Jones 14 0 Appling 13 0 Fannin 13 0 Monroe 13 1 Pickens 13 2 Toombs 13 1 White 13 0 Irwin 12 0 Madison 12 1 Schley 12 1 Wilkinson 12 1 Brantley 11 1 Jenkins 11 1 Pulaski 11 1 Telfair 11 0 Lumpkin 10 0 Talbot 10 1 Ben Hill 9 0 Emanuel 9 0 Jasper 9 0 Lincoln 9 0 Putnam 9 0 Taylor 9 2 Banks 8 0 Crawford 8 0 Stewart 8 0 Union 8 1 Berrien 7 0 Chattooga 7 1 Cook 7 0 Gilmer 7 0 Jefferson 7 1 Rabun 7 0 Screven 7 0 Walker 7 0 Warren 7 0 Wilkes 7 0 Clinch 6 0 Elbert 6 0 Towns 6 0 Wayne 6 0 Hancock 5 0 Hart 5 0 Heard 5 1 Lanier 5 1 Tattnall 5 0 Candler 4 0 Charlton 4 0 Chattahoochee 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Bleckley 3 0 Dade 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 0 Webster 3 0 Wheeler 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Echols 2 0 Evans 2 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 442 0 Non-Georgia Resident 593 5

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 61,795; Positive tests: 14,223 (23%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 13462 57812 Georgia Publc Health Lab 761 3983

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,769 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



501 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

