UPDATE (Tuesday, April 14 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/14/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 14,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,223 total
Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1774 57
Dougherty 1286 78
Dekalb 1067 15
Cobb 874 39
Gwinnett 794 26
Clayton 427 12
Hall 339 0
Henry 302 4
Sumter 265 11
Lee 257 15
Carroll 230 6
Bartow 224 17
Cherokee 211 7
Douglas 184 5
Muscogee 172 4
Chatham 156 5
Richmond 156 7
Mitchell 151 15
Forsyth 148 5
Houston 136 9
Early 132 6
Terrell 129 11
Coweta 126 2
Randolph 126 6
Upson 124 3
Floyd 119 6
Fayette 112 5
Paulding 108 4
Rockdale 104 4
Worth 98 4
Clarke 95 12
Newton 95 3
Colquitt 88 5
Spalding 82 4
Bibb 81 1
Crisp 80 1
Thomas 79 4
Columbia 74 0
Lowndes 67 3
Tift 67 1
Troup 65 3
Coffee 64 3
Ware 61 4
Baldwin 60 2
Barrow 58 3
Calhoun 53 2
Dooly 51 2
Walton 48 2
Macon 45 0
Pierce 45 2
Gordon 44 3
Decatur 42 0
Oconee 41 0
Turner 41 1
Glynn 38 0
Laurens 35 1
Butts 34 0
Dawson 32 2
Jackson 32 1
Bryan 30 2
Greene 30 1
Whitfield 29 3
Burke 28 2
Mcduffie 28 2
Wilcox 28 0
Polk 25 0
Effingham 24 1
Meriwether 24 0
Peach 24 2
Harris 23 1
Camden 22 0
Washington 22 0
Habersham 21 1
Johnson 20 1
Lamar 20 0
Liberty 20 0
Pike 20 0
Stephens 20 0
Brooks 19 1
Bulloch 19 1
Haralson 19 1
Grady 18 0
Oglethorpe 18 1
Baker 16 2
Clay 16 1
Marion 16 0
Seminole 16 1
Dodge 15 0
Miller 15 0
Morgan 15 0
Murray 15 0
Bacon 14 0
Catoosa 14 0
Jones 14 0
Appling 13 0
Fannin 13 0
Monroe 13 1
Pickens 13 2
Toombs 13 1
White 13 0
Irwin 12 0
Madison 12 1
Schley 12 1
Wilkinson 12 1
Brantley 11 1
Jenkins 11 1
Pulaski 11 1
Telfair 11 0
Lumpkin 10 0
Talbot 10 1
Ben Hill 9 0
Emanuel 9 0
Jasper 9 0
Lincoln 9 0
Putnam 9 0
Taylor 9 2
Banks 8 0
Crawford 8 0
Stewart 8 0
Union 8 1
Berrien 7 0
Chattooga 7 1
Cook 7 0
Gilmer 7 0
Jefferson 7 1
Rabun 7 0
Screven 7 0
Walker 7 0
Warren 7 0
Wilkes 7 0
Clinch 6 0
Elbert 6 0
Towns 6 0
Wayne 6 0
Hancock 5 0
Hart 5 0
Heard 5 1
Lanier 5 1
Tattnall 5 0
Candler 4 0
Charlton 4 0
Chattahoochee 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Bleckley 3 0
Dade 3 1
Mcintosh 3 0
Quitman 3 0
Webster 3 0
Wheeler 3 0
Atkinson 2 0
Echols 2 0
Evans 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 442 0
Non-Georgia Resident 593 5

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 61,795; Positive tests: 14,223 (23%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 13462 57812
Georgia Publc Health Lab 761 3983

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   2,769 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   501 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

