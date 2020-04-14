UPDATE (Tuesday, April 14 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/14/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 14,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 14,223 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1774
|57
|Dougherty
|1286
|78
|Dekalb
|1067
|15
|Cobb
|874
|39
|Gwinnett
|794
|26
|Clayton
|427
|12
|Hall
|339
|0
|Henry
|302
|4
|Sumter
|265
|11
|Lee
|257
|15
|Carroll
|230
|6
|Bartow
|224
|17
|Cherokee
|211
|7
|Douglas
|184
|5
|Muscogee
|172
|4
|Chatham
|156
|5
|Richmond
|156
|7
|Mitchell
|151
|15
|Forsyth
|148
|5
|Houston
|136
|9
|Early
|132
|6
|Terrell
|129
|11
|Coweta
|126
|2
|Randolph
|126
|6
|Upson
|124
|3
|Floyd
|119
|6
|Fayette
|112
|5
|Paulding
|108
|4
|Rockdale
|104
|4
|Worth
|98
|4
|Clarke
|95
|12
|Newton
|95
|3
|Colquitt
|88
|5
|Spalding
|82
|4
|Bibb
|81
|1
|Crisp
|80
|1
|Thomas
|79
|4
|Columbia
|74
|0
|Lowndes
|67
|3
|Tift
|67
|1
|Troup
|65
|3
|Coffee
|64
|3
|Ware
|61
|4
|Baldwin
|60
|2
|Barrow
|58
|3
|Calhoun
|53
|2
|Dooly
|51
|2
|Walton
|48
|2
|Macon
|45
|0
|Pierce
|45
|2
|Gordon
|44
|3
|Decatur
|42
|0
|Oconee
|41
|0
|Turner
|41
|1
|Glynn
|38
|0
|Laurens
|35
|1
|Butts
|34
|0
|Dawson
|32
|2
|Jackson
|32
|1
|Bryan
|30
|2
|Greene
|30
|1
|Whitfield
|29
|3
|Burke
|28
|2
|Mcduffie
|28
|2
|Wilcox
|28
|0
|Polk
|25
|0
|Effingham
|24
|1
|Meriwether
|24
|0
|Peach
|24
|2
|Harris
|23
|1
|Camden
|22
|0
|Washington
|22
|0
|Habersham
|21
|1
|Johnson
|20
|1
|Lamar
|20
|0
|Liberty
|20
|0
|Pike
|20
|0
|Stephens
|20
|0
|Brooks
|19
|1
|Bulloch
|19
|1
|Haralson
|19
|1
|Grady
|18
|0
|Oglethorpe
|18
|1
|Baker
|16
|2
|Clay
|16
|1
|Marion
|16
|0
|Seminole
|16
|1
|Dodge
|15
|0
|Miller
|15
|0
|Morgan
|15
|0
|Murray
|15
|0
|Bacon
|14
|0
|Catoosa
|14
|0
|Jones
|14
|0
|Appling
|13
|0
|Fannin
|13
|0
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Pickens
|13
|2
|Toombs
|13
|1
|White
|13
|0
|Irwin
|12
|0
|Madison
|12
|1
|Schley
|12
|1
|Wilkinson
|12
|1
|Brantley
|11
|1
|Jenkins
|11
|1
|Pulaski
|11
|1
|Telfair
|11
|0
|Lumpkin
|10
|0
|Talbot
|10
|1
|Ben Hill
|9
|0
|Emanuel
|9
|0
|Jasper
|9
|0
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Putnam
|9
|0
|Taylor
|9
|2
|Banks
|8
|0
|Crawford
|8
|0
|Stewart
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|1
|Berrien
|7
|0
|Chattooga
|7
|1
|Cook
|7
|0
|Gilmer
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|7
|1
|Rabun
|7
|0
|Screven
|7
|0
|Walker
|7
|0
|Warren
|7
|0
|Wilkes
|7
|0
|Clinch
|6
|0
|Elbert
|6
|0
|Towns
|6
|0
|Wayne
|6
|0
|Hancock
|5
|0
|Hart
|5
|0
|Heard
|5
|1
|Lanier
|5
|1
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Charlton
|4
|0
|Chattahoochee
|4
|0
|Franklin
|4
|0
|Bleckley
|3
|0
|Dade
|3
|1
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Atkinson
|2
|0
|Echols
|2
|0
|Evans
|2
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|442
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|593
|5
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 61,795; Positive tests: 14,223 (23%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|13462
|57812
|Georgia Publc Health Lab
|761
|3983
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 2,769 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 501 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.