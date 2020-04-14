UPDATE (Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/14/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 14,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

14,578 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1812 60 Dougherty 1297 78 Dekalb 1144 15 Cobb 895 41 Gwinnett 815 29 Clayton 435 12 Hall 363 0 Henry 306 4 Sumter 269 12 Lee 258 15 Carroll 235 6 Bartow 230 17 Cherokee 219 7 Douglas 189 6 Muscogee 175 4 Mitchell 164 19 Richmond 162 7 Chatham 157 5 Forsyth 153 5 Houston 138 9 Early 137 6 Coweta 135 2 Terrell 134 11 Randolph 131 6 Upson 128 5 Floyd 120 6 Fayette 115 5 Paulding 115 4 Rockdale 106 5 Newton 100 3 Worth 99 4 Clarke 95 12 Bibb 91 1 Thomas 89 5 Colquitt 88 5 Crisp 83 1 Spalding 83 4 Columbia 75 0 Tift 71 1 Lowndes 70 3 Baldwin 69 2 Troup 68 4 Barrow 65 3 Coffee 64 3 Ware 64 4 Calhoun 54 2 Walton 52 3 Dooly 51 2 Macon 47 0 Pierce 47 2 Decatur 46 0 Gordon 45 3 Oconee 42 0 Turner 41 1 Glynn 40 0 Dawson 36 2 Butts 35 0 Laurens 35 1 Jackson 32 1 Greene 31 1 Bryan 30 2 Mcduffie 30 2 Whitfield 29 3 Burke 28 2 Habersham 28 1 Wilcox 28 0 Effingham 25 1 Polk 25 0 Meriwether 24 0 Peach 24 2 Stephens 24 0 Harris 23 1 Camden 22 0 Pike 22 0 Washington 22 0 Grady 21 1 Liberty 21 0 Brooks 20 1 Bulloch 20 1 Johnson 20 1 Lamar 20 0 Haralson 19 1 Oglethorpe 19 1 Dodge 17 0 Marion 17 0 Baker 16 2 Clay 16 1 Murray 16 0 Seminole 16 1 Catoosa 15 0 Miller 15 0 Morgan 15 0 Toombs 15 1 Bacon 14 0 Jones 14 0 White 14 0 Appling 13 0 Fannin 13 0 Monroe 13 1 Pickens 13 2 Brantley 12 1 Irwin 12 0 Madison 12 1 Putnam 12 0 Schley 12 1 Wilkinson 12 1 Jenkins 11 1 Lumpkin 11 0 Pulaski 11 1 Telfair 11 0 Ben Hill 10 0 Talbot 10 1 Walker 10 0 Crawford 9 0 Emanuel 9 0 Jasper 9 0 Lincoln 9 0 Screven 9 0 Taylor 9 2 Banks 8 0 Berrien 8 0 Chattooga 8 1 Stewart 8 0 Towns 8 0 Union 8 1 Wilkes 8 0 Cook 7 0 Gilmer 7 0 Jefferson 7 1 Rabun 7 0 Warren 7 0 Clinch 6 0 Elbert 6 0 Wayne 6 0 Chattahoochee 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Hancock 5 0 Hart 5 0 Heard 5 1 Lanier 5 1 Tattnall 5 0 Candler 4 0 Charlton 4 0 Bleckley 3 0 Dade 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 0 Twiggs 3 0 Webster 3 0 Wheeler 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Echols 2 0 Evans 2 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 287 0 Non-Georgia Resident 665 7

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 61,795; Positive tests: 14,578 (24%)

Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 13820 57812 Georgia Public Health Lab 758 3983

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,858 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



524 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

