UPDATE (Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/14/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 14,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 14,578 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1812
|60
|Dougherty
|1297
|78
|Dekalb
|1144
|15
|Cobb
|895
|41
|Gwinnett
|815
|29
|Clayton
|435
|12
|Hall
|363
|0
|Henry
|306
|4
|Sumter
|269
|12
|Lee
|258
|15
|Carroll
|235
|6
|Bartow
|230
|17
|Cherokee
|219
|7
|Douglas
|189
|6
|Muscogee
|175
|4
|Mitchell
|164
|19
|Richmond
|162
|7
|Chatham
|157
|5
|Forsyth
|153
|5
|Houston
|138
|9
|Early
|137
|6
|Coweta
|135
|2
|Terrell
|134
|11
|Randolph
|131
|6
|Upson
|128
|5
|Floyd
|120
|6
|Fayette
|115
|5
|Paulding
|115
|4
|Rockdale
|106
|5
|Newton
|100
|3
|Worth
|99
|4
|Clarke
|95
|12
|Bibb
|91
|1
|Thomas
|89
|5
|Colquitt
|88
|5
|Crisp
|83
|1
|Spalding
|83
|4
|Columbia
|75
|0
|Tift
|71
|1
|Lowndes
|70
|3
|Baldwin
|69
|2
|Troup
|68
|4
|Barrow
|65
|3
|Coffee
|64
|3
|Ware
|64
|4
|Calhoun
|54
|2
|Walton
|52
|3
|Dooly
|51
|2
|Macon
|47
|0
|Pierce
|47
|2
|Decatur
|46
|0
|Gordon
|45
|3
|Oconee
|42
|0
|Turner
|41
|1
|Glynn
|40
|0
|Dawson
|36
|2
|Butts
|35
|0
|Laurens
|35
|1
|Jackson
|32
|1
|Greene
|31
|1
|Bryan
|30
|2
|Mcduffie
|30
|2
|Whitfield
|29
|3
|Burke
|28
|2
|Habersham
|28
|1
|Wilcox
|28
|0
|Effingham
|25
|1
|Polk
|25
|0
|Meriwether
|24
|0
|Peach
|24
|2
|Stephens
|24
|0
|Harris
|23
|1
|Camden
|22
|0
|Pike
|22
|0
|Washington
|22
|0
|Grady
|21
|1
|Liberty
|21
|0
|Brooks
|20
|1
|Bulloch
|20
|1
|Johnson
|20
|1
|Lamar
|20
|0
|Haralson
|19
|1
|Oglethorpe
|19
|1
|Dodge
|17
|0
|Marion
|17
|0
|Baker
|16
|2
|Clay
|16
|1
|Murray
|16
|0
|Seminole
|16
|1
|Catoosa
|15
|0
|Miller
|15
|0
|Morgan
|15
|0
|Toombs
|15
|1
|Bacon
|14
|0
|Jones
|14
|0
|White
|14
|0
|Appling
|13
|0
|Fannin
|13
|0
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Pickens
|13
|2
|Brantley
|12
|1
|Irwin
|12
|0
|Madison
|12
|1
|Putnam
|12
|0
|Schley
|12
|1
|Wilkinson
|12
|1
|Jenkins
|11
|1
|Lumpkin
|11
|0
|Pulaski
|11
|1
|Telfair
|11
|0
|Ben Hill
|10
|0
|Talbot
|10
|1
|Walker
|10
|0
|Crawford
|9
|0
|Emanuel
|9
|0
|Jasper
|9
|0
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Screven
|9
|0
|Taylor
|9
|2
|Banks
|8
|0
|Berrien
|8
|0
|Chattooga
|8
|1
|Stewart
|8
|0
|Towns
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|1
|Wilkes
|8
|0
|Cook
|7
|0
|Gilmer
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|7
|1
|Rabun
|7
|0
|Warren
|7
|0
|Clinch
|6
|0
|Elbert
|6
|0
|Wayne
|6
|0
|Chattahoochee
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Hancock
|5
|0
|Hart
|5
|0
|Heard
|5
|1
|Lanier
|5
|1
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Charlton
|4
|0
|Bleckley
|3
|0
|Dade
|3
|1
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|0
|Twiggs
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Atkinson
|2
|0
|Echols
|2
|0
|Evans
|2
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|287
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|665
|7
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 61,795; Positive tests: 14,578 (24%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|13820
|57812
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|758
|3983
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 2,858 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 524 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.