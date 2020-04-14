UPDATE (Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/14/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 14,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,578 total
Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1812 60
Dougherty 1297 78
Dekalb 1144 15
Cobb 895 41
Gwinnett 815 29
Clayton 435 12
Hall 363 0
Henry 306 4
Sumter 269 12
Lee 258 15
Carroll 235 6
Bartow 230 17
Cherokee 219 7
Douglas 189 6
Muscogee 175 4
Mitchell 164 19
Richmond 162 7
Chatham 157 5
Forsyth 153 5
Houston 138 9
Early 137 6
Coweta 135 2
Terrell 134 11
Randolph 131 6
Upson 128 5
Floyd 120 6
Fayette 115 5
Paulding 115 4
Rockdale 106 5
Newton 100 3
Worth 99 4
Clarke 95 12
Bibb 91 1
Thomas 89 5
Colquitt 88 5
Crisp 83 1
Spalding 83 4
Columbia 75 0
Tift 71 1
Lowndes 70 3
Baldwin 69 2
Troup 68 4
Barrow 65 3
Coffee 64 3
Ware 64 4
Calhoun 54 2
Walton 52 3
Dooly 51 2
Macon 47 0
Pierce 47 2
Decatur 46 0
Gordon 45 3
Oconee 42 0
Turner 41 1
Glynn 40 0
Dawson 36 2
Butts 35 0
Laurens 35 1
Jackson 32 1
Greene 31 1
Bryan 30 2
Mcduffie 30 2
Whitfield 29 3
Burke 28 2
Habersham 28 1
Wilcox 28 0
Effingham 25 1
Polk 25 0
Meriwether 24 0
Peach 24 2
Stephens 24 0
Harris 23 1
Camden 22 0
Pike 22 0
Washington 22 0
Grady 21 1
Liberty 21 0
Brooks 20 1
Bulloch 20 1
Johnson 20 1
Lamar 20 0
Haralson 19 1
Oglethorpe 19 1
Dodge 17 0
Marion 17 0
Baker 16 2
Clay 16 1
Murray 16 0
Seminole 16 1
Catoosa 15 0
Miller 15 0
Morgan 15 0
Toombs 15 1
Bacon 14 0
Jones 14 0
White 14 0
Appling 13 0
Fannin 13 0
Monroe 13 1
Pickens 13 2
Brantley 12 1
Irwin 12 0
Madison 12 1
Putnam 12 0
Schley 12 1
Wilkinson 12 1
Jenkins 11 1
Lumpkin 11 0
Pulaski 11 1
Telfair 11 0
Ben Hill 10 0
Talbot 10 1
Walker 10 0
Crawford 9 0
Emanuel 9 0
Jasper 9 0
Lincoln 9 0
Screven 9 0
Taylor 9 2
Banks 8 0
Berrien 8 0
Chattooga 8 1
Stewart 8 0
Towns 8 0
Union 8 1
Wilkes 8 0
Cook 7 0
Gilmer 7 0
Jefferson 7 1
Rabun 7 0
Warren 7 0
Clinch 6 0
Elbert 6 0
Wayne 6 0
Chattahoochee 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Hancock 5 0
Hart 5 0
Heard 5 1
Lanier 5 1
Tattnall 5 0
Candler 4 0
Charlton 4 0
Bleckley 3 0
Dade 3 1
Mcintosh 3 0
Quitman 3 0
Twiggs 3 0
Webster 3 0
Wheeler 3 0
Atkinson 2 0
Echols 2 0
Evans 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 287 0
Non-Georgia Resident 665 7

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 61,795; Positive tests: 14,578 (24%)
Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 13820 57812
Georgia Public Health Lab 758 3983

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   2,858 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   524 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

