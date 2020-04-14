Veteran who tested positive from COVID-19 recovers at VA Medical Center

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A veteran who tested positive for the coronavirus at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin has recovered.

David Whitmer — the medical director of Carl Vinson VA — says the veteran received inpatient care at the VA’s medical center COVID-19 ward.

Medical staff discharged the patient after two additional test results returned negative.

Whitmer says the Dublin VA will continue to follow procedures and guidelines, to help stop the spread of the outbreak.

“We’ve put in place a number of practices including screening,” Whitmer said. “Everyone who comes in the medical center –whether veterans with appointments or staff — we ask them questions. If they have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, or if they have a fever. And we also check their temperatures.”

Whitmer says none of Dublin VA employees have tested positive for COVID-19.