WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base reports three new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new recoveries from the virus, according to a post on the base’s Facebook page.

Since Saturday, March 21st, the base has had a total of 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 of those people infected with the virus have recovered.

The base posts daily updates on its Facebook with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases it has and the number of recoveries.