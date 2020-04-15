4 Crawford County inmates, 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four Crawford County Jail inmates and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to a news release sent Wednesday afternoon by Sheriff Lewis Walker.

Walker says the inmates have been quarantined and jail staff “is following the orders of our Medical Provider and Department of Public Health guidelines.”

“The health and safety of our employees and inmates is our top priority at this time,” Walker wrote. “And we will continue to do everything in our power to provide a clean and sterile work environment.”

Georgia’s Department of Public Health reported 10 confirmed cases in Crawford County in its noon update on Wednesday, April 15.