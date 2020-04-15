BCSO needs help identifying suspects accused of stealing pistol

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating the people in the video below.

According the the Sheriff’s Office three individuals entered a vehicle in the Bowman Station neighborhood on Bowman Road, and took a Glock 9mm pistol.

Investigators say the incident happened Wednesday April, 8.

If you can help in any way to locate or identify the people of interest in the video, contact Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011 or dterry@maconbibb.us. Or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.