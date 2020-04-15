Bibb County deputy arrested, charged with aggravated assault

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County deputy turned himself in Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 50-year-old James Emberson Litton was off duty on March 14 and working part time as a disk jockey at Ice Bar & Grill on Williamson Road when he got into an altercation with another male “over a female.” The sheriff’s office says Litton pulled a handgun on the other male.

An arrest warrants was issued after an investigation and Litton turned himself in. He is charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $22,200.