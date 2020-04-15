Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Milledgeville’s water department has issued a boil water advisory for the following locations: River Ridge Rd., Grandview Ct., Grandview Dr., Anthony Way and Laura Ct.

This is according to a news release from the City of Milledgeville.

- Advertisement -

Wednesday, a fire hydrant was run over and severely damaged. This caused water pressure in these areas to drop to dangerously low levels which results in potential health hazards in the areas of zero pressure from backflow and/or back-siphonage of water.

Boil water prior to use

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all citizens in these areas that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressure are advised to “boil” all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

Citizens should continue to boil water until they are notified by the water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.