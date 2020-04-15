ATLANTA (AP) – Police in Atlanta are seeking a woman they say coughed on a family in what investigators believe may have been part of a social media challenge.

Atlanta police Officer Anthony Grant said in an email Tuesday that a family with four children was exercising outside at the Atlantic Station mixed-use development on April 5 when a woman approached on foot and coughed on them.

Grant wrote that the woman, who was holding her phone, said, “Corona,” and laughed, before walking away.

Investigators say the woman may have been participating in a coronavirus social media challenge.