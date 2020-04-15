1 confirmed COVID-19 case in Macon-Bibb Fire Department

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins confirmed that a fire department employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Riggins says his crews are following the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He says “firefighters wear masks and practice social distancing the best they can.”

Riggins says the fire stations are thoroughly cleaned. He also says his crews are doing a lot of disinfecting and sanitizing.

Riggins encourages those who feel sick to self-monitor and quarantine.