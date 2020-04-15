Dublin’s Clarence Jackson commits to Wichita State, dedicates career to late uncle

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin native Clarence Jackson, played basketball last season at Polk State College. It’s a junior college in Winter Haven, Florida.

Today, he made a gigantic step in both his academic and basketball career. Jackson signed a full scholarship to play at Wichita State University, after receiving over 20 Division I offers.

Clarence averaged 14 points and nine rebounds in one season with the Eagles. He shot over 50 percent from the field.

Here’s Clarence on why he chose to sign with Wichita State.

CLARENCE JACKSON:

“The winning culture they have. How they develop their players. I know if I go there I can pretty much fulfill my dream of playing professional basketball, if I choose to. If I work hard enough.”

In high school, Clarence led Wilkinson County to back-to-back state titles as a sophomore and junior before transferring to Dublin for his senior year.

Recently, his uncle passed away from COVID-19. Clarence says he’s dedicating the rest of his career to him.

“My Uncle Craig, I mean. He pretty much was one of my biggest supporters. One of my biggest fans. No matter where I went, or no matter where I was playing. High School. AAU. College. He came.

“I had tournaments in Las Vegas, California, Texas, Florida. Everywhere. I mean, he was there. If I knew my parents were coming to the game. I knew he was coming too. He was going to be there right beside them. And pretty much, with anything I wanted to do in life, that man supported me.”