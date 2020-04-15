Dublin hospital takes steps to protect expectant mothers during pandemic

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Pregnant moms around Middle Georgia are voicing concerns about delivering their babies during a global pandemic.

Expectant mother LeAnn Grinstead from Laurens County is 26 weeks pregnant. Like many other soon-to-be moms, she has concerns about delivering a baby in the midst of COVID-19.

Despite her fears, Grinstead says she is trying to stay positive.

“I try not to overthink it because I do have a couple of months, so you know I do just hope and pray that things will level out by then,” Grinstead said.

With increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases around Middle Georgia, and more restrictions being placed on hospitals, the process of giving birth has changed significantly.

Michelle Smith, the Director for Women’s Services at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, says that her facility is taking extra precautions for mothers with new babies.

The maternity ward is locking down their floor. Smith stated that only the mother, the OBGYN, a nurse, and one person of the mother’s choice are allowed in the delivery room. Once the family is discharged, they are provided with masks and a blanket to cover their baby.

The hospital ensures that staff will wear masks at all times while in the maternity ward. Also, only those who work on that floor are allowed in the ward.

Grinstead said her designated hospital has placed restrictions on how delivery rooms function as well.

She said, “You have one person allowed with you, but that person cannot be changed out like once they’re there, they’re there. No visitors, no kids, no nothing. So it’s kind of upsetting because my daughter is so excited. She wants to be there but at the same time, I understand the policies they’re putting in place to protect everybody.”

Fairview Park Hospital says they are asking families to have a plan in place. They would like mothers to decide upon one designated delivery room visitor before coming to the hospital.