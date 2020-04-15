Four tornadoes confirmed in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Washington County early Monday morning.

After surveying damage yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service has confirmed that four separate tornadoes caused damage in Washington County early Monday morning as a line of severe storms moved through Middle Georgia.

The strongest tornado was rated as an EF-1 with maximum winds of 100 miles per hour.

Specific Tornado Information:

Washington County Tornado #1

Rating: EF-0

Maximum Winds: 75 mph

Path Length: 1.7 miles

Path Width: 50 yards

Time: 4:01 am – 4:02 am

2. Washington County Tornado #2

Rating: EF-1

Maximum Winds: 90 mph

Path Length: 3.1 miles

Path Width: 100 yards

Time: 4:05 am – 4:09 am

3. Washington County Tornado #3

Rating: EF-1

Maximum Winds: 100 mph

Path Length: 1.1 miles

Path Width: 100 yards

Time: 4:12 am – 4:14 am

4. Washington County Tornado #4

Rating: EF-1

Maximum Winds: 100 mph

Path Length: 14.3 miles

Path Width: 220 yards

Time: 4:18 am – 4:31 am