Four tornadoes confirmed in Washington County

After surveying damage yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service has confirmed that four separate tornadoes caused damage in Washington County early Monday morning as a line of severe storms moved through Middle Georgia.
The strongest tornado was rated as an EF-1 with maximum winds of 100 miles per hour.
Specific Tornado Information:
-
Washington County Tornado #1
Rating: EF-0
Maximum Winds: 75 mph
Path Length: 1.7 miles
Path Width: 50 yards
Time: 4:01 am – 4:02 am
2. Washington County Tornado #2
Rating: EF-1
Maximum Winds: 90 mph
Path Length: 3.1 miles
Path Width: 100 yards
Time: 4:05 am – 4:09 am
3. Washington County Tornado #3
Rating: EF-1
Maximum Winds: 100 mph
Path Length: 1.1 miles
Path Width: 100 yards
Time: 4:12 am – 4:14 am
4. Washington County Tornado #4
Rating: EF-1
Maximum Winds: 100 mph
Path Length: 14.3 miles
Path Width: 220 yards
Time: 4:18 am – 4:31 am