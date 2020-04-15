Laurens County School District feeds students during stay-at-home order 

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Laurens County School District staff are distributing weekly meals to students.

Donna Sapp — the county’s school nutrition director — says that this week, they served about 1,500 students each day.

At every location, each student receives breakfast and lunch for all seven days.

Meals are distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays only. Also, it does not matter how many children are in a household, as long as those receiving the meals are under 18.

Sapp says they are just continuing where they left off.

“We started on March 17 providing meals once school was out. We wanted to still be there for our families,” said Sapp. “That’s one of our slogans at Laurens County schools. The month of March we feed about 40,000 meals and then we had a nice spring break and so today is our second day back from spring break.”