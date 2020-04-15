MTA requiring bus riders to cover faces starting Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All riders on Macon-Bibb Transit Authority fixed routes and Paratransit bus routes will be required to wear a face covering starting Monday, April 20.

That’s according to an MTA news release sent Wednesday afternoon, which says the decision is being made “in an abundance of caution” as Macon-Bibb’s caseload climbs.

- Advertisement -

MTA says a face covering “may be a traditional, recognizable mask; a makeshift mask; bandana or piece of fabric — BUT, it must cover the nose and mouth & affix to a rider’s head with ties, elastic, or pins/clips, etc. ”

“Simply covering the nose & mouth is not sufficient,” the release said. “They key word is AFFIX. The face covering must shield the nose & mouth AND be secured on a rider’s head before entering a bus.”

“We know public transit is a lifeline for many riders and we’re intent on maintaining our bus service,” MTA CEO Craig Ross said. “However, due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Macon-Bibb, it’s imperative for us to lead — and for riders to assist in protecting themselves, their fellow riders, and our drivers.”

MTA says temperature checks will continue.

Georgia’s Department of Public Health reported 95 cases in Macon-Bibb in its noon update on Wednesday, April 15.