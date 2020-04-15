MTA requiring bus riders to cover faces starting Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All riders on Macon-Bibb Transit Authority fixed routes and Paratransit bus routes will be required to wear a face covering starting Monday, April 20.

That’s according to an MTA news release sent Wednesday afternoon, which says the decision is being made “in an abundance of caution” as Macon-Bibb’s caseload climbs.

MTA says a face covering “may be a traditional, recognizable mask; a makeshift mask; bandana or piece of fabric BUT, it must cover the nose and mouth & affix to a rider’s head with ties, elastic, or pins/clips, etc. ”

“Simply covering the nose & mouth is not sufficient,” the release said. “They key word is AFFIX. The face covering must shield the nose & mouth AND be secured on a rider’s head before entering a bus.”

“We know public transit is a lifeline for many riders and we’re intent on maintaining our bus service,” MTA CEO Craig Ross said. “However, due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Macon-Bibb, it’s imperative for us to lead and for riders to assist in protecting themselves, their fellow riders, and our drivers.”

MTA says temperature checks will continue.

Georgia’s Department of Public Health reported 95 cases in Macon-Bibb in its noon update on Wednesday, April 15.

