Medical professional, teacher produce new masks for healthcare workers

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) — Medical masks supply is limited for medical professionals and patients amid COVID-19. However, Dr. Jeff Langford and a Stratford Academy teacher have created a solution for the shortage of masks.

Dr. Langford, with Langford Allergy, says the masks have been designed and produced. He also says that his staff and patients utilize them daily.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Langford said, “[These masks] have a better viral filtration efficiency than the industrial-grade N95 masks.”

He says they are working to produce more masks for surrounding healthcare providers.

The masks are designed to fit for a variety of medical practices.