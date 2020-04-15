Mount de Sales’ Kobe Sewell looking for first college basketball offer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mount de Sales guard Kobe Sewell, is an unsigned senior looking for his first college basketball offer.

Kobe averaged over 16 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals a game this past season. The combo guard helped lead the Cavaliers to their first region tournament in eight years.

He was named to the All-Region Second Team, and All-State Honorable Mention by the Macon Telegraph.

Kobe broke Mount de Sales’ record for the most three-pointers made in one season with 93.

Here’s Kobe on why a team should take a chance on him.

KOBE SEWELL:



“I think you should take a chance on me because I’m a good student. I have good grades and I’m a good basketball player. And, I won’t be in any foolishness or anything. Also, I think I can be good on and off the court.”

Mount de Sales’ basketball coach, Kenny Elliott, also spoke very highly of Kobe.

“He just has a nack for the game. His confidence is way higher than you would expect, but he brings it offensively and defensively at times,” said Elliott. “He’s very coachable. That’s what every coach wants. Every college coach in America wants a coachable kid.

“And he’s a gym rat. That’s hard to find nowadays. These kids, they want to do a workout and post it on Instagram. This kid. He’s just in the gym. No cameras. No nothing. He’s grinding, trying to make something out of his dream.”