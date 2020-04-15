Sen. Kelly Loeffler announces Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses pay employees

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia small business owners are about to receive a much-needed surge of money.

Wednesday morning, U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) announced the approval of 30,000 loans, totaling more than $6.7 billion.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release from Sen. Loeffler’s office, the funding will come from the Paycheck Protection Program which is apart of the $349 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

U.S. government officials created The CARES Act to assist small businesses to pay up to eight weeks of payroll along with benefits.