Sunny and comfortable couple of days ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Morning showers from a left over frontal boundary will move out and leave behind plenty of sunshine.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky, temperatures will be running in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Overnight temperatures will fall quickly after sunset into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

TOMORROW.

More sunshine is on the way tomorrow as high pressure slides east. High temperatures will top out in the low to middle 70’s before overnight lows fall into the middle 40’s.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

Friday will start dry, but cloud cover will increase steadily throughout the day. A few isolated showers are possible late in the day. At times on Saturday and Sunday we will be dealing with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

