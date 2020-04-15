Tech Byte: Coronavirus smartphone apps available for download

If you’re feeling sick, how do you know if your symptoms are bad enough to see a doctor? Could you have the coronavirus or just a common cold?

In this segment of Tech Byte, Emily Cassulo looks at some smartphone apps that can help, before making that doctor’s appointment.

Apple COVID-19 app

Apple has developed a free app and website to see if you have COVID-19, and what you should do next if you think you have symptoms.

Not only does the COVID-19 app have up-to-date information and resources about the virus, but it also has a screening tool where you can evaluate those symptoms.

Apple partnered with the White House, the CDC, and FEMA to develop the app.

It asks you several questions about your symptoms, if you’ve traveled recently, and if you’ve potentially been exposed to the virus. Based on your responses, it then tells you what you should do next.

The cool thing is you don’t even need an Apple account to use the app.

COVID Symptom Tracker app

Another free one worth downloading is the COVID Symptom Tracker app, which was developed by doctors and scientists from around the world.

This app helps slow the spread of the virus, by having you report your symptoms daily — even if you’re not feeling sick. Developers say it helps track how fast the virus is spreading in your area, along with high-risk areas in the U.S.

It can also help determine who’s most at risk, by looking at the symptoms of those with underlying health conditions.

User feedback helps with worldwide research on the disease.

Developers emphasize this symptom tracker app does not give health advice, but it can still help you and others.

CDC advice

Even though these apps are great for information on COVID-19, they still advise users to go to the CDC for any health advice.

An easy way to do that is through its app, which has up-to-date health information.

If you prefer using an actual computer, you can access the same content on the CDC’s website, cdc.gov.

The website has tips on how to wear cloth face coverings, manage your stress during this pandemic, what to do if you’re sick, and how to keep the virus from spreading.

And if you need to make a doctor’s appointment, check out the Teladoc, Zocdoc, or PlushCare apps to meet with one over video chat.