UPDATE (Wednesday, April 15 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/15/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 14,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 14,987 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1844
|62
|Dougherty
|1308
|83
|Dekalb
|1191
|15
|Cobb
|924
|43
|Gwinnett
|852
|29
|Clayton
|456
|13
|Hall
|374
|1
|Henry
|321
|5
|Sumter
|273
|12
|Lee
|264
|15
|Carroll
|237
|6
|Bartow
|235
|17
|Cherokee
|225
|8
|Douglas
|197
|6
|Muscogee
|177
|4
|Mitchell
|172
|20
|Richmond
|168
|8
|Chatham
|160
|5
|Forsyth
|153
|5
|Houston
|142
|9
|Early
|141
|6
|Coweta
|136
|3
|Terrell
|135
|11
|Upson
|135
|5
|Randolph
|131
|7
|Fayette
|120
|5
|Floyd
|120
|6
|Paulding
|117
|5
|Rockdale
|107
|6
|Newton
|104
|3
|Worth
|104
|4
|Clarke
|98
|12
|Bibb
|95
|1
|Thomas
|92
|9
|Baldwin
|90
|2
|Spalding
|90
|4
|Colquitt
|89
|5
|Crisp
|88
|1
|Columbia
|78
|0
|Lowndes
|75
|3
|Tift
|74
|1
|Troup
|68
|4
|Barrow
|66
|3
|Ware
|66
|4
|Coffee
|65
|3
|Calhoun
|58
|2
|Dooly
|52
|3
|Walton
|52
|3
|Decatur
|47
|0
|Macon
|47
|0
|Pierce
|47
|2
|Gordon
|46
|3
|Oconee
|43
|0
|Glynn
|41
|0
|Turner
|41
|1
|Dawson
|37
|2
|Butts
|36
|0
|Laurens
|35
|1
|Greene
|34
|1
|Jackson
|33
|1
|Whitfield
|31
|3
|Bryan
|30
|2
|Mcduffie
|30
|2
|Habersham
|29
|1
|Wilcox
|29
|0
|Burke
|28
|2
|Polk
|27
|0
|Liberty
|26
|0
|Meriwether
|26
|0
|Effingham
|25
|1
|Harris
|25
|1
|Pike
|25
|1
|Peach
|24
|2
|Stephens
|24
|0
|Camden
|23
|0
|Bulloch
|22
|1
|Washington
|22
|0
|Brooks
|21
|1
|Grady
|21
|1
|Johnson
|21
|1
|Lamar
|21
|0
|Haralson
|19
|1
|Oglethorpe
|19
|1
|Catoosa
|17
|0
|Dodge
|17
|0
|Marion
|17
|0
|Murray
|17
|0
|Baker
|16
|2
|Clay
|16
|2
|Seminole
|16
|1
|Toombs
|16
|1
|Jones
|15
|0
|Miller
|15
|0
|Morgan
|15
|0
|Appling
|14
|0
|Bacon
|14
|0
|Fannin
|14
|0
|Pickens
|14
|2
|White
|14
|0
|Wilkinson
|14
|1
|Brantley
|13
|1
|Madison
|13
|1
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Schley
|13
|1
|Walker
|13
|0
|Irwin
|12
|0
|Jenkins
|12
|1
|Putnam
|12
|0
|Talbot
|12
|1
|Lumpkin
|11
|0
|Pulaski
|11
|1
|Telfair
|11
|0
|Ben Hill
|10
|0
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Jasper
|10
|0
|Emanuel
|9
|0
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Screven
|9
|1
|Stewart
|9
|0
|Taylor
|9
|2
|Banks
|8
|0
|Berrien
|8
|0
|Chattooga
|8
|1
|Cook
|8
|0
|Towns
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|1
|Warren
|8
|0
|Wilkes
|8
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Elbert
|7
|0
|Franklin
|7
|0
|Gilmer
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|7
|1
|Rabun
|7
|0
|Wayne
|6
|0
|Chattahoochee
|5
|0
|Hancock
|5
|0
|Hart
|5
|0
|Heard
|5
|1
|Lanier
|5
|1
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Charlton
|4
|0
|Bleckley
|3
|0
|Dade
|3
|1
|Echols
|3
|0
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Twiggs
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Atkinson
|2
|0
|Evans
|2
|0
|Jeff Davis
|2
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|263
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|683
|7
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 64,090; Positive tests: 14,987 (23%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|14192
|59994
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|795
|4096
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 2,922 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 552 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.