UPDATE (Wednesday, April 15 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/15/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 14,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,987 total
Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1844 62
Dougherty 1308 83
Dekalb 1191 15
Cobb 924 43
Gwinnett 852 29
Clayton 456 13
Hall 374 1
Henry 321 5
Sumter 273 12
Lee 264 15
Carroll 237 6
Bartow 235 17
Cherokee 225 8
Douglas 197 6
Muscogee 177 4
Mitchell 172 20
Richmond 168 8
Chatham 160 5
Forsyth 153 5
Houston 142 9
Early 141 6
Coweta 136 3
Terrell 135 11
Upson 135 5
Randolph 131 7
Fayette 120 5
Floyd 120 6
Paulding 117 5
Rockdale 107 6
Newton 104 3
Worth 104 4
Clarke 98 12
Bibb 95 1
Thomas 92 9
Baldwin 90 2
Spalding 90 4
Colquitt 89 5
Crisp 88 1
Columbia 78 0
Lowndes 75 3
Tift 74 1
Troup 68 4
Barrow 66 3
Ware 66 4
Coffee 65 3
Calhoun 58 2
Dooly 52 3
Walton 52 3
Decatur 47 0
Macon 47 0
Pierce 47 2
Gordon 46 3
Oconee 43 0
Glynn 41 0
Turner 41 1
Dawson 37 2
Butts 36 0
Laurens 35 1
Greene 34 1
Jackson 33 1
Whitfield 31 3
Bryan 30 2
Mcduffie 30 2
Habersham 29 1
Wilcox 29 0
Burke 28 2
Polk 27 0
Liberty 26 0
Meriwether 26 0
Effingham 25 1
Harris 25 1
Pike 25 1
Peach 24 2
Stephens 24 0
Camden 23 0
Bulloch 22 1
Washington 22 0
Brooks 21 1
Grady 21 1
Johnson 21 1
Lamar 21 0
Haralson 19 1
Oglethorpe 19 1
Catoosa 17 0
Dodge 17 0
Marion 17 0
Murray 17 0
Baker 16 2
Clay 16 2
Seminole 16 1
Toombs 16 1
Jones 15 0
Miller 15 0
Morgan 15 0
Appling 14 0
Bacon 14 0
Fannin 14 0
Pickens 14 2
White 14 0
Wilkinson 14 1
Brantley 13 1
Madison 13 1
Monroe 13 1
Schley 13 1
Walker 13 0
Irwin 12 0
Jenkins 12 1
Putnam 12 0
Talbot 12 1
Lumpkin 11 0
Pulaski 11 1
Telfair 11 0
Ben Hill 10 0
Crawford 10 0
Jasper 10 0
Emanuel 9 0
Lincoln 9 0
Screven 9 1
Stewart 9 0
Taylor 9 2
Banks 8 0
Berrien 8 0
Chattooga 8 1
Cook 8 0
Towns 8 0
Union 8 1
Warren 8 0
Wilkes 8 0
Clinch 7 0
Elbert 7 0
Franklin 7 0
Gilmer 7 0
Jefferson 7 1
Rabun 7 0
Wayne 6 0
Chattahoochee 5 0
Hancock 5 0
Hart 5 0
Heard 5 1
Lanier 5 1
Tattnall 5 0
Candler 4 0
Charlton 4 0
Bleckley 3 0
Dade 3 1
Echols 3 0
Mcintosh 3 0
Quitman 3 1
Twiggs 3 0
Webster 3 0
Wheeler 3 0
Atkinson 2 0
Evans 2 0
Jeff Davis 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 263 0
Non-Georgia Resident 683 7

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 64,090; Positive tests: 14,987 (23%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 14192 59994
Georgia Public Health Lab 795 4096

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,922 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 552 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

