UPDATE (Wednesday, April 15 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/15/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 14,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

14,987 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1844 62 Dougherty 1308 83 Dekalb 1191 15 Cobb 924 43 Gwinnett 852 29 Clayton 456 13 Hall 374 1 Henry 321 5 Sumter 273 12 Lee 264 15 Carroll 237 6 Bartow 235 17 Cherokee 225 8 Douglas 197 6 Muscogee 177 4 Mitchell 172 20 Richmond 168 8 Chatham 160 5 Forsyth 153 5 Houston 142 9 Early 141 6 Coweta 136 3 Terrell 135 11 Upson 135 5 Randolph 131 7 Fayette 120 5 Floyd 120 6 Paulding 117 5 Rockdale 107 6 Newton 104 3 Worth 104 4 Clarke 98 12 Bibb 95 1 Thomas 92 9 Baldwin 90 2 Spalding 90 4 Colquitt 89 5 Crisp 88 1 Columbia 78 0 Lowndes 75 3 Tift 74 1 Troup 68 4 Barrow 66 3 Ware 66 4 Coffee 65 3 Calhoun 58 2 Dooly 52 3 Walton 52 3 Decatur 47 0 Macon 47 0 Pierce 47 2 Gordon 46 3 Oconee 43 0 Glynn 41 0 Turner 41 1 Dawson 37 2 Butts 36 0 Laurens 35 1 Greene 34 1 Jackson 33 1 Whitfield 31 3 Bryan 30 2 Mcduffie 30 2 Habersham 29 1 Wilcox 29 0 Burke 28 2 Polk 27 0 Liberty 26 0 Meriwether 26 0 Effingham 25 1 Harris 25 1 Pike 25 1 Peach 24 2 Stephens 24 0 Camden 23 0 Bulloch 22 1 Washington 22 0 Brooks 21 1 Grady 21 1 Johnson 21 1 Lamar 21 0 Haralson 19 1 Oglethorpe 19 1 Catoosa 17 0 Dodge 17 0 Marion 17 0 Murray 17 0 Baker 16 2 Clay 16 2 Seminole 16 1 Toombs 16 1 Jones 15 0 Miller 15 0 Morgan 15 0 Appling 14 0 Bacon 14 0 Fannin 14 0 Pickens 14 2 White 14 0 Wilkinson 14 1 Brantley 13 1 Madison 13 1 Monroe 13 1 Schley 13 1 Walker 13 0 Irwin 12 0 Jenkins 12 1 Putnam 12 0 Talbot 12 1 Lumpkin 11 0 Pulaski 11 1 Telfair 11 0 Ben Hill 10 0 Crawford 10 0 Jasper 10 0 Emanuel 9 0 Lincoln 9 0 Screven 9 1 Stewart 9 0 Taylor 9 2 Banks 8 0 Berrien 8 0 Chattooga 8 1 Cook 8 0 Towns 8 0 Union 8 1 Warren 8 0 Wilkes 8 0 Clinch 7 0 Elbert 7 0 Franklin 7 0 Gilmer 7 0 Jefferson 7 1 Rabun 7 0 Wayne 6 0 Chattahoochee 5 0 Hancock 5 0 Hart 5 0 Heard 5 1 Lanier 5 1 Tattnall 5 0 Candler 4 0 Charlton 4 0 Bleckley 3 0 Dade 3 1 Echols 3 0 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Twiggs 3 0 Webster 3 0 Wheeler 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Evans 2 0 Jeff Davis 2 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 263 0 Non-Georgia Resident 683 7

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 64,090; Positive tests: 14,987 (23%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 14192 59994 Georgia Public Health Lab 795 4096

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,922 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



552 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

