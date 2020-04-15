UPDATE (Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/15/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 15,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,260 total
Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1902 63
Dougherty 1320 84
Dekalb 1225 16
Cobb 950 44
Gwinnett 885 32
Clayton 462 13
Hall 402 5
Henry 328 5
Sumter 276 13
Lee 264 15
Carroll 242 7
Bartow 237 20
Cherokee 232 8
Douglas 201 6
Muscogee 182 4
Mitchell 176 20
Richmond 169 8
Chatham 160 5
Forsyth 157 5
Early 145 6
Houston 142 9
Upson 139 5
Coweta 138 3
Terrell 137 11
Randolph 131 7
Fayette 122 5
Floyd 120 6
Paulding 118 5
Newton 113 3
Worth 111 4
Thomas 109 9
Bibb 108 1
Rockdale 107 6
Clarke 102 12
Spalding 96 5
Baldwin 93 2
Crisp 93 1
Colquitt 90 5
Columbia 79 0
Tift 76 2
Lowndes 75 3
Troup 72 4
Barrow 68 3
Ware 67 5
Coffee 65 3
Calhoun 59 2
Dooly 55 4
Walton 54 3
Decatur 51 0
Gordon 48 5
Pierce 48 2
Turner 46 1
Habersham 44 2
Oconee 44 0
Glynn 43 0
Dawson 37 2
Macon 37 0
Butts 36 0
Jackson 35 1
Laurens 35 1
Greene 34 1
Whitfield 32 3
Mcduffie 31 2
Oglethorpe 31 1
Bryan 30 2
Wilcox 30 0
Burke 28 2
Meriwether 28 0
Harris 27 1
Polk 27 0
Liberty 26 0
Peach 25 2
Pike 25 1
Camden 24 0
Effingham 24 1
Stephens 24 0
Grady 23 1
Bulloch 22 1
Washington 22 0
Brooks 21 2
Johnson 21 1
Lamar 21 0
Haralson 19 1
Miller 19 0
Seminole 19 1
Dodge 18 0
Baker 17 2
Catoosa 17 0
Clay 17 2
Marion 17 0
Morgan 17 0
Murray 17 0
Toombs 17 1
Jones 15 0
Appling 14 0
Bacon 14 0
Brantley 14 1
Fannin 14 0
Monroe 14 1
Pickens 14 2
White 14 0
Wilkinson 14 1
Madison 13 1
Schley 13 1
Talbot 13 1
Walker 13 0
Irwin 12 0
Jenkins 12 1
Putnam 12 0
Lumpkin 11 0
Pulaski 11 1
Telfair 11 0
Ben Hill 10 0
Crawford 10 0
Jasper 10 0
Banks 9 0
Chattooga 9 1
Cook 9 0
Emanuel 9 0
Jefferson 9 1
Lincoln 9 0
Screven 9 1
Stewart 9 0
Taylor 9 2
Wilkes 9 0
Berrien 8 0
Towns 8 0
Union 8 1
Warren 8 0
Clinch 7 0
Elbert 7 0
Franklin 7 0
Gilmer 7 0
Rabun 7 0
Dade 6 1
Hancock 6 0
Wayne 6 0
Charlton 5 0
Chattahoochee 5 0
Hart 5 0
Heard 5 1
Lanier 5 1
Tattnall 5 0
Candler 4 0
Bleckley 3 0
Echols 3 0
Mcintosh 3 0
Quitman 3 1
Twiggs 3 0
Webster 3 0
Wheeler 3 0
Atkinson 2 0
Evans 2 0
Jeff Davis 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 136 0
Non-Georgia Resident 677 7

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 64,099; Positive tests: 15,260 (24%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,006 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 576 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

