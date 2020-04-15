UPDATE (Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/15/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 15,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 15,260 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1902
|63
|Dougherty
|1320
|84
|Dekalb
|1225
|16
|Cobb
|950
|44
|Gwinnett
|885
|32
|Clayton
|462
|13
|Hall
|402
|5
|Henry
|328
|5
|Sumter
|276
|13
|Lee
|264
|15
|Carroll
|242
|7
|Bartow
|237
|20
|Cherokee
|232
|8
|Douglas
|201
|6
|Muscogee
|182
|4
|Mitchell
|176
|20
|Richmond
|169
|8
|Chatham
|160
|5
|Forsyth
|157
|5
|Early
|145
|6
|Houston
|142
|9
|Upson
|139
|5
|Coweta
|138
|3
|Terrell
|137
|11
|Randolph
|131
|7
|Fayette
|122
|5
|Floyd
|120
|6
|Paulding
|118
|5
|Newton
|113
|3
|Worth
|111
|4
|Thomas
|109
|9
|Bibb
|108
|1
|Rockdale
|107
|6
|Clarke
|102
|12
|Spalding
|96
|5
|Baldwin
|93
|2
|Crisp
|93
|1
|Colquitt
|90
|5
|Columbia
|79
|0
|Tift
|76
|2
|Lowndes
|75
|3
|Troup
|72
|4
|Barrow
|68
|3
|Ware
|67
|5
|Coffee
|65
|3
|Calhoun
|59
|2
|Dooly
|55
|4
|Walton
|54
|3
|Decatur
|51
|0
|Gordon
|48
|5
|Pierce
|48
|2
|Turner
|46
|1
|Habersham
|44
|2
|Oconee
|44
|0
|Glynn
|43
|0
|Dawson
|37
|2
|Macon
|37
|0
|Butts
|36
|0
|Jackson
|35
|1
|Laurens
|35
|1
|Greene
|34
|1
|Whitfield
|32
|3
|Mcduffie
|31
|2
|Oglethorpe
|31
|1
|Bryan
|30
|2
|Wilcox
|30
|0
|Burke
|28
|2
|Meriwether
|28
|0
|Harris
|27
|1
|Polk
|27
|0
|Liberty
|26
|0
|Peach
|25
|2
|Pike
|25
|1
|Camden
|24
|0
|Effingham
|24
|1
|Stephens
|24
|0
|Grady
|23
|1
|Bulloch
|22
|1
|Washington
|22
|0
|Brooks
|21
|2
|Johnson
|21
|1
|Lamar
|21
|0
|Haralson
|19
|1
|Miller
|19
|0
|Seminole
|19
|1
|Dodge
|18
|0
|Baker
|17
|2
|Catoosa
|17
|0
|Clay
|17
|2
|Marion
|17
|0
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Murray
|17
|0
|Toombs
|17
|1
|Jones
|15
|0
|Appling
|14
|0
|Bacon
|14
|0
|Brantley
|14
|1
|Fannin
|14
|0
|Monroe
|14
|1
|Pickens
|14
|2
|White
|14
|0
|Wilkinson
|14
|1
|Madison
|13
|1
|Schley
|13
|1
|Talbot
|13
|1
|Walker
|13
|0
|Irwin
|12
|0
|Jenkins
|12
|1
|Putnam
|12
|0
|Lumpkin
|11
|0
|Pulaski
|11
|1
|Telfair
|11
|0
|Ben Hill
|10
|0
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Jasper
|10
|0
|Banks
|9
|0
|Chattooga
|9
|1
|Cook
|9
|0
|Emanuel
|9
|0
|Jefferson
|9
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Screven
|9
|1
|Stewart
|9
|0
|Taylor
|9
|2
|Wilkes
|9
|0
|Berrien
|8
|0
|Towns
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|1
|Warren
|8
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Elbert
|7
|0
|Franklin
|7
|0
|Gilmer
|7
|0
|Rabun
|7
|0
|Dade
|6
|1
|Hancock
|6
|0
|Wayne
|6
|0
|Charlton
|5
|0
|Chattahoochee
|5
|0
|Hart
|5
|0
|Heard
|5
|1
|Lanier
|5
|1
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Bleckley
|3
|0
|Echols
|3
|0
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Twiggs
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Atkinson
|2
|0
|Evans
|2
|0
|Jeff Davis
|2
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|136
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|677
|7
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 64,099; Positive tests: 15,260 (24%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 3,006 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 576 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.