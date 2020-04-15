UPDATE (Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/15/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 15,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

15,260 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1902 63 Dougherty 1320 84 Dekalb 1225 16 Cobb 950 44 Gwinnett 885 32 Clayton 462 13 Hall 402 5 Henry 328 5 Sumter 276 13 Lee 264 15 Carroll 242 7 Bartow 237 20 Cherokee 232 8 Douglas 201 6 Muscogee 182 4 Mitchell 176 20 Richmond 169 8 Chatham 160 5 Forsyth 157 5 Early 145 6 Houston 142 9 Upson 139 5 Coweta 138 3 Terrell 137 11 Randolph 131 7 Fayette 122 5 Floyd 120 6 Paulding 118 5 Newton 113 3 Worth 111 4 Thomas 109 9 Bibb 108 1 Rockdale 107 6 Clarke 102 12 Spalding 96 5 Baldwin 93 2 Crisp 93 1 Colquitt 90 5 Columbia 79 0 Tift 76 2 Lowndes 75 3 Troup 72 4 Barrow 68 3 Ware 67 5 Coffee 65 3 Calhoun 59 2 Dooly 55 4 Walton 54 3 Decatur 51 0 Gordon 48 5 Pierce 48 2 Turner 46 1 Habersham 44 2 Oconee 44 0 Glynn 43 0 Dawson 37 2 Macon 37 0 Butts 36 0 Jackson 35 1 Laurens 35 1 Greene 34 1 Whitfield 32 3 Mcduffie 31 2 Oglethorpe 31 1 Bryan 30 2 Wilcox 30 0 Burke 28 2 Meriwether 28 0 Harris 27 1 Polk 27 0 Liberty 26 0 Peach 25 2 Pike 25 1 Camden 24 0 Effingham 24 1 Stephens 24 0 Grady 23 1 Bulloch 22 1 Washington 22 0 Brooks 21 2 Johnson 21 1 Lamar 21 0 Haralson 19 1 Miller 19 0 Seminole 19 1 Dodge 18 0 Baker 17 2 Catoosa 17 0 Clay 17 2 Marion 17 0 Morgan 17 0 Murray 17 0 Toombs 17 1 Jones 15 0 Appling 14 0 Bacon 14 0 Brantley 14 1 Fannin 14 0 Monroe 14 1 Pickens 14 2 White 14 0 Wilkinson 14 1 Madison 13 1 Schley 13 1 Talbot 13 1 Walker 13 0 Irwin 12 0 Jenkins 12 1 Putnam 12 0 Lumpkin 11 0 Pulaski 11 1 Telfair 11 0 Ben Hill 10 0 Crawford 10 0 Jasper 10 0 Banks 9 0 Chattooga 9 1 Cook 9 0 Emanuel 9 0 Jefferson 9 1 Lincoln 9 0 Screven 9 1 Stewart 9 0 Taylor 9 2 Wilkes 9 0 Berrien 8 0 Towns 8 0 Union 8 1 Warren 8 0 Clinch 7 0 Elbert 7 0 Franklin 7 0 Gilmer 7 0 Rabun 7 0 Dade 6 1 Hancock 6 0 Wayne 6 0 Charlton 5 0 Chattahoochee 5 0 Hart 5 0 Heard 5 1 Lanier 5 1 Tattnall 5 0 Candler 4 0 Bleckley 3 0 Echols 3 0 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Twiggs 3 0 Webster 3 0 Wheeler 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Evans 2 0 Jeff Davis 2 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 136 0 Non-Georgia Resident 677 7

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 64,099; Positive tests: 15,260 (24%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



3,006 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



576 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

