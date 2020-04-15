Robins Air Force Base holds Virtual Commanders Call

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base officials addressed the employee concerns and current operations within the complex amid COVID-19.

The RAFB held a virtual commander’s call on Facebook Wednesday.

Brig. General John Kubinec — commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics facility — discussed common concerns from the workforce.

Topics of interest

Kubinec covered the following topics:

why employees are still at work

how the air force base is protecting workers

how they are providing personal protective equipment to stop the spread of the virus

He also talked about the following procedures that are being taken for the COVID-19 Cases, and what residents and workers should know if it impacts them.

“We’re really watching very closely what’s happening in the state of Georgia in the local area,” Kubinec said. “I’m in contact with all of our local leaders in our Healthcare officials to watch the number of cases and to watch the capacity of our medical system.”

