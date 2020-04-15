Washington County coal plant project denied

According to a letter from Georgia EPD Director Richard Dunn, the request asked for an additional 18 months to start construction due to "regulatory uncertainty."

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A proposed coal-fired power plant is not coming to Washington County, after the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) denied a request for additional time to start construction on Plant Washington.

According to a letter from Georgia EPD Director Richard Dunn, the request asked for an additional 18 months to start construction due to “regulatory uncertainty.” Dunn’s letter states construction did not take place by April 14th and a request for an extension was denied.

According to environmental groups, like the Fall-Line Alliance for a Clean Environment (FACE), this puts an end to the 12-year project.

In 2008, plans called for placing a coal-fired power plant on Mayview Road in Sandersville. According to FACE, a small group of Washington County citizens quickly organized and began working with state, regional, and national organizations to hold community meetings, speak at state and federal hearings and testify in court proceedings against the proposed plant.

“FACE is deeply appreciative of the critical work our partners contributed towards defeating the country’s last proposed coal plant on the books,” said Katherine Cummings on behalf of the FACE Board of Directors. “The ability to produce clean renewable energy right here in Washington County is further proof that dirty, outdated power generation does not make fiscal or environmental sense.”

As of April 2020, Plant Washington was the only remaining proposed coal plant in the United States to be cancelled.