Westside SG Kowacie Reeves Jr. cuts college list to six schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Westside’s Kowacie Reeves Jr. is one of the top prospects in the 2021 class.

The 6’5 guard is ranked No.7 in the state, and ranked the 35th two-guard nationally, according to Rivals.com.

The junior averaged 21.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.5 steals this past season. He was named Co-Player of the Year by the Macon Telegraph and Mr. Middle Georgia by HypeSouth Media.

Kowacie’s received over 15 offers at some of the top programs in the country. He recently narrowed his list down to six schools.

They’re the following (not in order):

University of Georgia

Georgia Tech University

University of Florida

University of Tennessee

Clemson University

Stanford University

KOWACIE REEVES JR.:



“All of them want me to be a score-first wing. I love that. And then, they’re style of play. They’re very competitive on the defensive end, and they hold each other accountable on defense. And I fit well in those type of systems. I’m a high motor guy as well.”