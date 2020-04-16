$1.6 million helping Middle District of Georgia public safety shortfalls

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – $1,648,580 in federal grant dollars is now available to multiple communities across the Middle District of Georgia in response to public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

That’s according to a news release sent Thursday by the office of Charles Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

The release said grants are available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump.

“The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19,” the release said. “Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.”

Albany, Americus, Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, Baldwin County, Columbus, Dougherty County, Houston County, Lowndes County, Macon-Bibb County, Monroe, Sumter County, Tift County, Tifton, Valdosta, Walton County and Warner Robins are all being allocated grants.

Click here to see the allocation amounts for each community.

The release said agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding and that local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.

Any Georgia cities or counties not specifically listed can find updated information from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) by clicking here.

“The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications,” the release said.