GRIFFIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for missing two-year-old Amina Cole. She was reported missing from Griffin on April 15th.

According to the AMBER Alert, she may be traveling in a 2014 Grey Chevrolet Cruze with the rear bumper missing. There is a Georgia license plate RSP6855.

She is believed to be with 21-year-old Johnetta Taylor.