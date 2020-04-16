BCSO needs help identifying woman seen entering auto

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying a woman seen on surveillance video entering the automobile of another person.

Investigators say it happened at Neighborhood Grocery at 3102 Napier Avenue on Monday, April 6.

Investigators say a gray iPhone 6S plus and $85 cash were stolen.

Click here to view surveillance video provided by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Call Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011, email him at dterry@maconbibb.us or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can identify the woman.