MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 2020 is a big year for politics, both nationally and locally. The COVID-19 pandemic has already had an effect on our primary elections in Georgia.

Dr. Chris Grant, a political science professor at Mercer University, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Skype to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic could also effect the presidential election in November and the gubernatorial race in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Click on the video to hear what he has to say.