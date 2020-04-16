EF-3 Tornado confirmed in Monroe County from Mondays storms

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The National Weather Service has confirmed a strong tornado touched down in Monroe County early Monday morning.

After an extensive damage survey, crews determined that an EF-3 tornado, with winds up to 140 mph moved through the area. Beginning near Collier and eventually lifting near exit 188 of I-75 the tornado caused extensive damage.

The tornado left a path 5.3 miles long and destroyed multiple buildings. It was one of 2 EF-3 tornadoes during Monday’s severe weather outbreak.