Experts encourage you to prepare for storms

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, and storms could return to Middle Georgia this weekend.

Organizations like the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, want homeowners to avoid property damage.

IBHS Research Meteorologist, Dr. Ian Giammanco shared tips on how you can prepare before the next severe storm.

“With these springtime storms, we know we get high winds, heavy rains, hail and even tornadoes. This past week we had a few tornado outbreaks, it’s that time of the year so we need to make sure we are paying attention to the weather,” Giammanco said.

7 Tips to Prepare Your Home for Spring Storms

In Advance of Severe Weather