Macedonia Church in Macon gives out free meals

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Food Bank partnered with Macedonia Church in Macon to provide meals for families in need.

Pastor Eddie Smith says he believes partnering with the Middle Georgia Food Bank was the best thing the church could do to help the community.

“The virus has caused a lot of problems worldwide, especially in our country and in our community, and it’s scary,” Smith said. “So we thought that a partnership with the Middle Georgia Food Bank would be a good way to help alleviate some of the problems.”

Those in need received a paper from the church to asses their needs. Once the paperwork was filled out, they were able to get in line to grab a box full of food.

Doug Davis waited in line to receive assistance from the church. Davis says he is disabled, and that makes it more challenging to get to a grocery store. He says he’s thankful for the food.

“It’s good that we’re able to come and get food from the food bank because coronavirus is kinda serious around here,” said Davis.

Pastor Smith cites teachings from the bible as motivation for the church. He quoted the book of Matthew 25:35, which refers to Jesus’s parables.

“Jesus said, when I was hungry you fed me… and we think that’s a part of our mission. We are called to feed others,” said Pastor Smith.

Macedonia Church says it was able to serve more than 500 people.