Missing toddler located, arrest made in Monroe County

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 21-year-old Johnetta Taylor around 12:00pm

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A suspect connected to an Amber Alert involving a missing two-year-old is arrested in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 21-year-old Johnetta Taylor around 12:00pm at a home on Champion Drive.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say they received a phone call from one of Taylor’s family members stating Taylor was at their home with missing toddler Amina Cole. Cole was located in the home safe and unharmed.

This afternoon an AMBER Alert was sent out from Spalding County about the missing child and Taylor traveling in a gray 2014 Chevy Cruze.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies arrested Taylor at the home with no incident. Taylor was transported to the Monroe County Jail and held for the Griffin Police Department.