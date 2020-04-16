Monroe County Schools ending online learning May 1

- Advertisement -

“Make sure in the final 3 weeks that we get all the information from our kids, make sure their progress is where we think it is so we can make a decision about next year,” Hickman said.

Online learning began March 15. That was 15 days before spring break. Students continued online learning 15 days after spring break. Hickman says 30 days of online learning is enough for students because of the amount of work.

“We give a maximum of 2-3 hours a day was enough. We just didn’t want our kids to get overwhelmed with the work because a lot of times the parents were having to help guide that work for some of our younger kids,” he said.

Hickman says he knows online learning is stressful for everyone.

“Just felt like our parents probably and the kids needed a break and our teachers needed a break,” Hickman said.

The Monroe County School District will have a graduation ceremony May 22. But if social distancing guidelines are still in place, they will postpone the ceremony to July 31 so students can have a traditional graduation.