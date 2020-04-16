Rep. Carter: Georgia schools getting more than $100M via CARES Act

SAVANNAH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia will receive $105,720,728 in federal funding for schools impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a news release sent Thursday by the office of U.S. Representative Buddy Carter (R-Ga.).

- Advertisement -

The funding will be directed to the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, which according to the Department of Education, is flexible funding designed to enable governors to decide how best to meet the needs of students, schools, post-secondary institutions and other education-related organizations.

“This funding will go directly to the states to help schools who have obviously been extremely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rep. Carter said. “Our local leaders, those who know the students best, will be able to use this funding to help keep our students educated even though they are not in the traditional classroom.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said governors will “have the opportunity to truly rethink and transform the approach to education during this national emergency and ensure learning continues.”

Related Article: Charges say former Georgia regent faked multiple contracts

“At a time when so many school boards and superintendents have shut down learning for the balance of the school year, I want to encourage each and every governor to focus on continuity of education for all students,” Devos said. “Parents, families, teachers and other local education leaders are depending on their leadership to ensure students don’t fall behind.”