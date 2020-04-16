Will COVID-19 cause summer camps to cancel?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Summer camp in Macon-Bibb County may not open this year.

Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Director, Robert Walker, says they aren’t advertising for camp, because of the uncertainty.

- Advertisement -

He says no camp counselors have been hired yet, because it depends on what happens with the pandemic.

“We are planning for summer camp as we normally do, but we just don’t know,” Walker said.

Parents can register their kids for camp online. If camps are canceled, you will receive a refund.