Trump taps Loeffler, Perdue to serve on task force to reopen America

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – President Donald Trump has selected U.S. Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) as members of the Congressional Economic Task Force.

That’s according to news releases sent by the two senators’ offices Thursday.

The bipartisan task force will chart the course to reopen America.

“Even while we are still fighting this virus, we need to begin thinking about how to reopen our economy,” Senator Perdue said. “Going forward, our objective should be to find a balance between keeping people healthy while protecting jobs and the economy long-term.”

Perdue and Loeffler will provide counsel to President Trump and collaborate with other task force members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With over 22 million Americans already filing for unemployment, it’s critical that we turn to the work we need to do to safely restore the American economy to its full strength,” Senator Loeffler said. “We know that once they feel safe, the American people will be ready to get back to their everyday lives – their jobs, schools, churches and local businesses. I’m honored to dedicate my decades of private-sector expertise to these historic efforts to jump-start our country and ensure Georgians can get back to business quickly and safely.”