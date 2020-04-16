University System of Georgia upgrades access to online degree programs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As part of schools moving to online learning, The University System of Georgia has launched a newly redesigned Georgia On My Line website that makes it easier for Georgians to explore online degree programs.

Georgia On My Line website includes a searchable catalog of 585 online programs that features everything from certificates to doctoral degrees.

- Advertisement -

The website offers a more user-friendly experience for visitors and the online catalog can be filtered by the institution, area of study, degree level and more.

Users can specify searches for programs with special features such as Credit for Prior Learning opportunities or specialized program accreditation’s.

“This website now provides a convenient single portal to explore, view and compare online degree opportunities from all our institutions,” USG Chief Academic Officer Tristan Denley said. “We believe it will be especially helpful to those thinking about furthering their education during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

Related Article: Georgia College preparing for Coronavirus threat

The website is supported by USG’s eCampus, an enterprise-level distance learning unit of the university system.

The site features many online degree programs in high-demand careers such as cybersecurity, nursing, financial technology, teacher education, and criminal justice.

Once a program of interest is located, visitors can request to be contacted by Georgia On My Line support team for additional information or proceed directly to the offering institution’s online application.

More new features that will link online program listings to employment, salary and career information will be released soon.

Click here for more.