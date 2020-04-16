UPDATE (Thursday, April 16 at 12:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/16/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 15,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 15,669 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1929
|63
|Dougherty
|1338
|83
|Dekalb
|1247
|18
|Cobb
|990
|47
|Gwinnett
|896
|32
|Clayton
|468
|13
|Hall
|411
|5
|Henry
|330
|5
|Sumter
|277
|14
|Lee
|265
|15
|Carroll
|243
|7
|Cherokee
|242
|8
|Bartow
|237
|21
|Douglas
|202
|6
|Muscogee
|192
|4
|Richmond
|189
|8
|Mitchell
|183
|20
|Forsyth
|162
|5
|Chatham
|161
|5
|Houston
|154
|9
|Early
|146
|6
|Coweta
|140
|3
|Upson
|139
|5
|Terrell
|137
|12
|Randolph
|134
|7
|Fayette
|124
|5
|Floyd
|121
|6
|Paulding
|121
|5
|Bibb
|118
|1
|Newton
|115
|3
|Thomas
|112
|10
|Worth
|112
|4
|Rockdale
|108
|6
|Clarke
|102
|12
|Spalding
|99
|5
|Colquitt
|98
|5
|Baldwin
|97
|2
|Crisp
|93
|1
|Columbia
|82
|0
|Tift
|78
|4
|Lowndes
|77
|3
|Troup
|75
|4
|Coffee
|71
|3
|Barrow
|70
|3
|Ware
|69
|5
|Dooly
|63
|4
|Calhoun
|59
|2
|Walton
|55
|3
|Decatur
|54
|0
|Gordon
|49
|5
|Habersham
|48
|2
|Pierce
|48
|2
|Turner
|48
|1
|Oconee
|45
|0
|Glynn
|44
|0
|Greene
|39
|1
|Macon
|39
|0
|Butts
|38
|0
|Dawson
|37
|2
|Jackson
|37
|1
|Laurens
|37
|1
|Wilcox
|34
|0
|Harris
|33
|1
|Whitfield
|33
|3
|Burke
|32
|2
|Mcduffie
|31
|2
|Oglethorpe
|31
|1
|Bryan
|30
|2
|Meriwether
|29
|0
|Peach
|28
|2
|Pike
|27
|1
|Polk
|27
|0
|Camden
|26
|0
|Liberty
|26
|0
|Grady
|25
|1
|Stephens
|25
|0
|Effingham
|24
|1
|Johnson
|24
|1
|Bulloch
|23
|1
|Washington
|23
|0
|Brooks
|21
|2
|Lamar
|21
|0
|Haralson
|20
|1
|Miller
|20
|0
|Seminole
|20
|1
|Dodge
|19
|0
|Catoosa
|18
|0
|Clay
|18
|2
|Appling
|17
|0
|Baker
|17
|2
|Marion
|17
|0
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Toombs
|17
|2
|Wilkinson
|17
|1
|Murray
|16
|0
|Brantley
|15
|1
|Jones
|15
|0
|Pickens
|15
|2
|White
|15
|0
|Bacon
|14
|1
|Fannin
|14
|0
|Madison
|14
|1
|Monroe
|14
|1
|Putnam
|14
|0
|Talbot
|14
|1
|Irwin
|13
|0
|Schley
|13
|1
|Telfair
|13
|0
|Walker
|13
|0
|Jenkins
|12
|1
|Crawford
|11
|0
|Emanuel
|11
|0
|Lumpkin
|11
|0
|Pulaski
|11
|1
|Banks
|10
|0
|Ben Hill
|10
|0
|Cook
|10
|0
|Jasper
|10
|0
|Screven
|10
|1
|Taylor
|10
|2
|Wilkes
|10
|0
|Berrien
|9
|0
|Jefferson
|9
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Stewart
|9
|0
|Warren
|9
|0
|Chattooga
|8
|1
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Gilmer
|8
|0
|Towns
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|1
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Dade
|7
|1
|Elbert
|7
|0
|Rabun
|7
|0
|Hancock
|6
|0
|Wayne
|6
|0
|Charlton
|5
|0
|Chattahoochee
|5
|0
|Hart
|5
|0
|Heard
|5
|1
|Lanier
|5
|1
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Twiggs
|4
|0
|Webster
|4
|0
|Atkinson
|3
|0
|Bleckley
|3
|0
|Echols
|3
|0
|Jeff Davis
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Evans
|2
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|144
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|707
|6
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 67,939; Positive tests: 15,669 (23%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|14836
|63581
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|833
|4358
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 3,108 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 587 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 12:22 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.