UPDATE (Thursday, April 16 at 12:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 15,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,669 total
Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1929 63
Dougherty 1338 83
Dekalb 1247 18
Cobb 990 47
Gwinnett 896 32
Clayton 468 13
Hall 411 5
Henry 330 5
Sumter 277 14
Lee 265 15
Carroll 243 7
Cherokee 242 8
Bartow 237 21
Douglas 202 6
Muscogee 192 4
Richmond 189 8
Mitchell 183 20
Forsyth 162 5
Chatham 161 5
Houston 154 9
Early 146 6
Coweta 140 3
Upson 139 5
Terrell 137 12
Randolph 134 7
Fayette 124 5
Floyd 121 6
Paulding 121 5
Bibb 118 1
Newton 115 3
Thomas 112 10
Worth 112 4
Rockdale 108 6
Clarke 102 12
Spalding 99 5
Colquitt 98 5
Baldwin 97 2
Crisp 93 1
Columbia 82 0
Tift 78 4
Lowndes 77 3
Troup 75 4
Coffee 71 3
Barrow 70 3
Ware 69 5
Dooly 63 4
Calhoun 59 2
Walton 55 3
Decatur 54 0
Gordon 49 5
Habersham 48 2
Pierce 48 2
Turner 48 1
Oconee 45 0
Glynn 44 0
Greene 39 1
Macon 39 0
Butts 38 0
Dawson 37 2
Jackson 37 1
Laurens 37 1
Wilcox 34 0
Harris 33 1
Whitfield 33 3
Burke 32 2
Mcduffie 31 2
Oglethorpe 31 1
Bryan 30 2
Meriwether 29 0
Peach 28 2
Pike 27 1
Polk 27 0
Camden 26 0
Liberty 26 0
Grady 25 1
Stephens 25 0
Effingham 24 1
Johnson 24 1
Bulloch 23 1
Washington 23 0
Brooks 21 2
Lamar 21 0
Haralson 20 1
Miller 20 0
Seminole 20 1
Dodge 19 0
Catoosa 18 0
Clay 18 2
Appling 17 0
Baker 17 2
Marion 17 0
Morgan 17 0
Toombs 17 2
Wilkinson 17 1
Murray 16 0
Brantley 15 1
Jones 15 0
Pickens 15 2
White 15 0
Bacon 14 1
Fannin 14 0
Madison 14 1
Monroe 14 1
Putnam 14 0
Talbot 14 1
Irwin 13 0
Schley 13 1
Telfair 13 0
Walker 13 0
Jenkins 12 1
Crawford 11 0
Emanuel 11 0
Lumpkin 11 0
Pulaski 11 1
Banks 10 0
Ben Hill 10 0
Cook 10 0
Jasper 10 0
Screven 10 1
Taylor 10 2
Wilkes 10 0
Berrien 9 0
Jefferson 9 1
Lincoln 9 0
Stewart 9 0
Warren 9 0
Chattooga 8 1
Franklin 8 0
Gilmer 8 0
Towns 8 0
Union 8 1
Clinch 7 0
Dade 7 1
Elbert 7 0
Rabun 7 0
Hancock 6 0
Wayne 6 0
Charlton 5 0
Chattahoochee 5 0
Hart 5 0
Heard 5 1
Lanier 5 1
Tattnall 5 0
Candler 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Webster 4 0
Atkinson 3 0
Bleckley 3 0
Echols 3 0
Jeff Davis 3 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Evans 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 144 0
Non-Georgia Resident 707 6

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 67,939; Positive tests: 15,669 (23%)
Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 14836 63581
Georgia Public Health Lab 833 4358

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,108 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 587 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 12:22 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

