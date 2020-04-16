UPDATE (Thursday, April 16 at 12:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 15,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

15,669 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1929 63 Dougherty 1338 83 Dekalb 1247 18 Cobb 990 47 Gwinnett 896 32 Clayton 468 13 Hall 411 5 Henry 330 5 Sumter 277 14 Lee 265 15 Carroll 243 7 Cherokee 242 8 Bartow 237 21 Douglas 202 6 Muscogee 192 4 Richmond 189 8 Mitchell 183 20 Forsyth 162 5 Chatham 161 5 Houston 154 9 Early 146 6 Coweta 140 3 Upson 139 5 Terrell 137 12 Randolph 134 7 Fayette 124 5 Floyd 121 6 Paulding 121 5 Bibb 118 1 Newton 115 3 Thomas 112 10 Worth 112 4 Rockdale 108 6 Clarke 102 12 Spalding 99 5 Colquitt 98 5 Baldwin 97 2 Crisp 93 1 Columbia 82 0 Tift 78 4 Lowndes 77 3 Troup 75 4 Coffee 71 3 Barrow 70 3 Ware 69 5 Dooly 63 4 Calhoun 59 2 Walton 55 3 Decatur 54 0 Gordon 49 5 Habersham 48 2 Pierce 48 2 Turner 48 1 Oconee 45 0 Glynn 44 0 Greene 39 1 Macon 39 0 Butts 38 0 Dawson 37 2 Jackson 37 1 Laurens 37 1 Wilcox 34 0 Harris 33 1 Whitfield 33 3 Burke 32 2 Mcduffie 31 2 Oglethorpe 31 1 Bryan 30 2 Meriwether 29 0 Peach 28 2 Pike 27 1 Polk 27 0 Camden 26 0 Liberty 26 0 Grady 25 1 Stephens 25 0 Effingham 24 1 Johnson 24 1 Bulloch 23 1 Washington 23 0 Brooks 21 2 Lamar 21 0 Haralson 20 1 Miller 20 0 Seminole 20 1 Dodge 19 0 Catoosa 18 0 Clay 18 2 Appling 17 0 Baker 17 2 Marion 17 0 Morgan 17 0 Toombs 17 2 Wilkinson 17 1 Murray 16 0 Brantley 15 1 Jones 15 0 Pickens 15 2 White 15 0 Bacon 14 1 Fannin 14 0 Madison 14 1 Monroe 14 1 Putnam 14 0 Talbot 14 1 Irwin 13 0 Schley 13 1 Telfair 13 0 Walker 13 0 Jenkins 12 1 Crawford 11 0 Emanuel 11 0 Lumpkin 11 0 Pulaski 11 1 Banks 10 0 Ben Hill 10 0 Cook 10 0 Jasper 10 0 Screven 10 1 Taylor 10 2 Wilkes 10 0 Berrien 9 0 Jefferson 9 1 Lincoln 9 0 Stewart 9 0 Warren 9 0 Chattooga 8 1 Franklin 8 0 Gilmer 8 0 Towns 8 0 Union 8 1 Clinch 7 0 Dade 7 1 Elbert 7 0 Rabun 7 0 Hancock 6 0 Wayne 6 0 Charlton 5 0 Chattahoochee 5 0 Hart 5 0 Heard 5 1 Lanier 5 1 Tattnall 5 0 Candler 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Twiggs 4 0 Webster 4 0 Atkinson 3 0 Bleckley 3 0 Echols 3 0 Jeff Davis 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Evans 2 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 144 0 Non-Georgia Resident 707 6

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 67,939; Positive tests: 15,669 (23%)

Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 14836 63581 Georgia Public Health Lab 833 4358

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



3,108 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



587 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 12:22 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

