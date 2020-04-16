UPDATE (Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 16,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,368 total
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1945 66
Dougherty 1358 88
Dekalb 1260 21
Cobb 1014 49
Gwinnett 917 32
Hall 526 5
Clayton 473 13
Henry 330 5
Sumter 292 14
Lee 267 15
Carroll 258 7
Cherokee 245 8
Bartow 240 22
Richmond 231 9
Douglas 209 6
Muscogee 200 4
Mitchell 193 22
Bibb 179 1
Chatham 170 5
Forsyth 169 5
Houston 158 9
Early 148 8
Upson 143 6
Coweta 142 3
Terrell 137 12
Randolph 135 11
Fayette 126 5
Paulding 123 5
Floyd 122 6
Spalding 122 5
Newton 115 3
Worth 114 4
Thomas 112 14
Rockdale 111 6
Colquitt 105 5
Crisp 104 1
Clarke 102 12
Baldwin 100 2
Columbia 87 0
Barrow 81 3
Lowndes 79 3
Tift 79 4
Troup 77 4
Ware 76 5
Coffee 72 3
Dooly 64 4
Calhoun 59 2
Habersham 57 2
Walton 56 3
Decatur 55 0
Gordon 50 5
Pierce 49 2
Turner 49 1
Glynn 45 0
Oconee 45 0
Jackson 43 1
Macon 42 0
Greene 40 1
Dawson 39 2
Butts 38 0
Laurens 38 1
Burke 35 2
Mcduffie 35 2
Meriwether 35 0
Harris 34 1
Whitfield 34 3
Wilcox 34 0
Johnson 33 1
Oglethorpe 32 1
Bryan 30 2
Peach 30 2
Pike 28 1
Polk 28 0
Stephens 28 0
Camden 26 0
Grady 26 1
Liberty 26 0
Effingham 24 1
Bulloch 23 1
Washington 23 0
Brooks 22 2
Lamar 21 0
Seminole 21 1
Marion 20 0
Miller 20 0
White 20 0
Clay 19 2
Dodge 19 0
Haralson 19 1
Lumpkin 19 0
Morgan 19 0
Baker 18 2
Catoosa 18 0
Wilkinson 18 1
Appling 17 0
Bacon 17 1
Murray 17 0
Toombs 17 2
Brantley 16 1
Pulaski 16 1
Jones 15 0
Monroe 15 1
Pickens 15 2
Talbot 15 1
Fannin 14 0
Madison 14 1
Putnam 14 0
Schley 14 1
Banks 13 0
Irwin 13 0
Telfair 13 0
Walker 13 0
Crawford 12 0
Emanuel 12 0
Jenkins 12 1
Stewart 12 0
Cook 11 1
Jefferson 11 1
Screven 11 1
Taylor 11 3
Wilkes 11 0
Ben Hill 10 0
Berrien 10 0
Franklin 10 0
Jasper 10 0
Towns 10 0
Warren 10 0
Chattooga 9 1
Lincoln 9 0
Gilmer 8 0
Union 8 1
Clinch 7 0
Dade 7 1
Elbert 7 0
Rabun 7 0
Wayne 7 0
Chattahoochee 6 0
Hancock 6 0
Lanier 6 1
Charlton 5 0
Hart 5 0
Heard 5 1
Tattnall 5 0
Atkinson 4 0
Candler 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Webster 4 0
Bleckley 3 0
Echols 3 0
Jeff Davis 3 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Evans 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 212 0
Non-Georgia Resident 724 6

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 67,939; Positive tests: 16,368 (24%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 15519 63581
Georgia Public Health Lab 849 4358

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,260 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 617 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

