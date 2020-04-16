UPDATE (Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/16/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 16,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 16,368 total
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1945
|66
|Dougherty
|1358
|88
|Dekalb
|1260
|21
|Cobb
|1014
|49
|Gwinnett
|917
|32
|Hall
|526
|5
|Clayton
|473
|13
|Henry
|330
|5
|Sumter
|292
|14
|Lee
|267
|15
|Carroll
|258
|7
|Cherokee
|245
|8
|Bartow
|240
|22
|Richmond
|231
|9
|Douglas
|209
|6
|Muscogee
|200
|4
|Mitchell
|193
|22
|Bibb
|179
|1
|Chatham
|170
|5
|Forsyth
|169
|5
|Houston
|158
|9
|Early
|148
|8
|Upson
|143
|6
|Coweta
|142
|3
|Terrell
|137
|12
|Randolph
|135
|11
|Fayette
|126
|5
|Paulding
|123
|5
|Floyd
|122
|6
|Spalding
|122
|5
|Newton
|115
|3
|Worth
|114
|4
|Thomas
|112
|14
|Rockdale
|111
|6
|Colquitt
|105
|5
|Crisp
|104
|1
|Clarke
|102
|12
|Baldwin
|100
|2
|Columbia
|87
|0
|Barrow
|81
|3
|Lowndes
|79
|3
|Tift
|79
|4
|Troup
|77
|4
|Ware
|76
|5
|Coffee
|72
|3
|Dooly
|64
|4
|Calhoun
|59
|2
|Habersham
|57
|2
|Walton
|56
|3
|Decatur
|55
|0
|Gordon
|50
|5
|Pierce
|49
|2
|Turner
|49
|1
|Glynn
|45
|0
|Oconee
|45
|0
|Jackson
|43
|1
|Macon
|42
|0
|Greene
|40
|1
|Dawson
|39
|2
|Butts
|38
|0
|Laurens
|38
|1
|Burke
|35
|2
|Mcduffie
|35
|2
|Meriwether
|35
|0
|Harris
|34
|1
|Whitfield
|34
|3
|Wilcox
|34
|0
|Johnson
|33
|1
|Oglethorpe
|32
|1
|Bryan
|30
|2
|Peach
|30
|2
|Pike
|28
|1
|Polk
|28
|0
|Stephens
|28
|0
|Camden
|26
|0
|Grady
|26
|1
|Liberty
|26
|0
|Effingham
|24
|1
|Bulloch
|23
|1
|Washington
|23
|0
|Brooks
|22
|2
|Lamar
|21
|0
|Seminole
|21
|1
|Marion
|20
|0
|Miller
|20
|0
|White
|20
|0
|Clay
|19
|2
|Dodge
|19
|0
|Haralson
|19
|1
|Lumpkin
|19
|0
|Morgan
|19
|0
|Baker
|18
|2
|Catoosa
|18
|0
|Wilkinson
|18
|1
|Appling
|17
|0
|Bacon
|17
|1
|Murray
|17
|0
|Toombs
|17
|2
|Brantley
|16
|1
|Pulaski
|16
|1
|Jones
|15
|0
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Pickens
|15
|2
|Talbot
|15
|1
|Fannin
|14
|0
|Madison
|14
|1
|Putnam
|14
|0
|Schley
|14
|1
|Banks
|13
|0
|Irwin
|13
|0
|Telfair
|13
|0
|Walker
|13
|0
|Crawford
|12
|0
|Emanuel
|12
|0
|Jenkins
|12
|1
|Stewart
|12
|0
|Cook
|11
|1
|Jefferson
|11
|1
|Screven
|11
|1
|Taylor
|11
|3
|Wilkes
|11
|0
|Ben Hill
|10
|0
|Berrien
|10
|0
|Franklin
|10
|0
|Jasper
|10
|0
|Towns
|10
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|Chattooga
|9
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Gilmer
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|1
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Dade
|7
|1
|Elbert
|7
|0
|Rabun
|7
|0
|Wayne
|7
|0
|Chattahoochee
|6
|0
|Hancock
|6
|0
|Lanier
|6
|1
|Charlton
|5
|0
|Hart
|5
|0
|Heard
|5
|1
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Atkinson
|4
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Twiggs
|4
|0
|Webster
|4
|0
|Bleckley
|3
|0
|Echols
|3
|0
|Jeff Davis
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Evans
|2
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|212
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|724
|6
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 67,939; Positive tests: 16,368 (24%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|15519
|63581
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|849
|4358
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 3,260 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 617 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.