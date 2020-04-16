UPDATE (Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 16,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

16,368 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1945 66 Dougherty 1358 88 Dekalb 1260 21 Cobb 1014 49 Gwinnett 917 32 Hall 526 5 Clayton 473 13 Henry 330 5 Sumter 292 14 Lee 267 15 Carroll 258 7 Cherokee 245 8 Bartow 240 22 Richmond 231 9 Douglas 209 6 Muscogee 200 4 Mitchell 193 22 Bibb 179 1 Chatham 170 5 Forsyth 169 5 Houston 158 9 Early 148 8 Upson 143 6 Coweta 142 3 Terrell 137 12 Randolph 135 11 Fayette 126 5 Paulding 123 5 Floyd 122 6 Spalding 122 5 Newton 115 3 Worth 114 4 Thomas 112 14 Rockdale 111 6 Colquitt 105 5 Crisp 104 1 Clarke 102 12 Baldwin 100 2 Columbia 87 0 Barrow 81 3 Lowndes 79 3 Tift 79 4 Troup 77 4 Ware 76 5 Coffee 72 3 Dooly 64 4 Calhoun 59 2 Habersham 57 2 Walton 56 3 Decatur 55 0 Gordon 50 5 Pierce 49 2 Turner 49 1 Glynn 45 0 Oconee 45 0 Jackson 43 1 Macon 42 0 Greene 40 1 Dawson 39 2 Butts 38 0 Laurens 38 1 Burke 35 2 Mcduffie 35 2 Meriwether 35 0 Harris 34 1 Whitfield 34 3 Wilcox 34 0 Johnson 33 1 Oglethorpe 32 1 Bryan 30 2 Peach 30 2 Pike 28 1 Polk 28 0 Stephens 28 0 Camden 26 0 Grady 26 1 Liberty 26 0 Effingham 24 1 Bulloch 23 1 Washington 23 0 Brooks 22 2 Lamar 21 0 Seminole 21 1 Marion 20 0 Miller 20 0 White 20 0 Clay 19 2 Dodge 19 0 Haralson 19 1 Lumpkin 19 0 Morgan 19 0 Baker 18 2 Catoosa 18 0 Wilkinson 18 1 Appling 17 0 Bacon 17 1 Murray 17 0 Toombs 17 2 Brantley 16 1 Pulaski 16 1 Jones 15 0 Monroe 15 1 Pickens 15 2 Talbot 15 1 Fannin 14 0 Madison 14 1 Putnam 14 0 Schley 14 1 Banks 13 0 Irwin 13 0 Telfair 13 0 Walker 13 0 Crawford 12 0 Emanuel 12 0 Jenkins 12 1 Stewart 12 0 Cook 11 1 Jefferson 11 1 Screven 11 1 Taylor 11 3 Wilkes 11 0 Ben Hill 10 0 Berrien 10 0 Franklin 10 0 Jasper 10 0 Towns 10 0 Warren 10 0 Chattooga 9 1 Lincoln 9 0 Gilmer 8 0 Union 8 1 Clinch 7 0 Dade 7 1 Elbert 7 0 Rabun 7 0 Wayne 7 0 Chattahoochee 6 0 Hancock 6 0 Lanier 6 1 Charlton 5 0 Hart 5 0 Heard 5 1 Tattnall 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Candler 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Twiggs 4 0 Webster 4 0 Bleckley 3 0 Echols 3 0 Jeff Davis 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Evans 2 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 212 0 Non-Georgia Resident 724 6

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 67,939; Positive tests: 16,368 (24%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 15519 63581 Georgia Public Health Lab 849 4358

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



3,260 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



617 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

