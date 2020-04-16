WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is in jail after a standoff with Houston County deputies.

Deputies responded to a home on Autumn Drive in Warner Robins twice on Tuesday for what police are describing as domestic-related matters.

According to Lieutenant Kent Bankston with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 24-year-old Brandon Thomson to the hospital after responding to the first call.

After Thomson got out of the hospital, he went back to the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, that’s when Thomson, armed with a knife, threatened to stab his parents.

When deputies returned, they arrested Thomson after a stand-off, and he is now in the Houston County Detention Center.

His parents were not injured.

According to an incident report from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, he’s charged with aggravated assault, theft by taking, and violation of parole.

