4 Georgia poultry workers dead from coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A major U.S. meat producer says four of its poultry workers in Georgia have died after becoming infected by the coronavirus.

Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson confirmed Friday the deaths of four infected employees in the rural southwest Georgia city of Camilla. He said three of them worked in the company’s chicken processing plant there, while the fourth person was employed outside the plant at one of Tyson’s nearby support operations.

Tyson’s senior vice president for human resources, Hector Gonzalez, said in a statement the company is requiring workers to wear face masks, installing dividers at work stations and giving employees more space in break rooms.

Tyson has not said how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.